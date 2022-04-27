 WATCH: Deschutes County Republican primary May 2022 ▶ [with video] | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 27, 2022 News » Local News

WATCH: Deschutes County Republican primary May 2022 ▶ [with video] 

The Source Weekly interviews Scott Stuart and Tony DeDone, candidates for Deschutes County Board of Commissioners

By
Scott Stuart and Tony DeBone are both running in the Deschutes County Republican primary, vying for a seat on the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

In this interview, Source Publisher and Editor Nicole Vulcan talk with Stuart and DeBone about land use, their rating of the county health department's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic... and, not always included in a county commission race, the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

Note: Several minutes of the interview, starting at roughly the 43:00 mark, are cut off due to a technical glitch.

See our endorsements in this and other contested races on our Opinion page.

WATCH NOW:
 

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Readers also liked…

  • Oregon is Burning, and the Fires Are Zero Percent Contained

    Oregon is Burning, and the Fires Are Zero Percent Contained

    Officials warn Oregonians to be prepped to evacuate—and to be ready for significant loss of life and property in the coming days
    • by Nicole Vulcan and Laurel Brauns
    • Sep 9, 2020
  • Stop with the Antifa Arson Rumors, FBI Says

    Stop with the Antifa Arson Rumors, FBI Says

    Officials are publicly debunking rumors that anti-fascists started Oregon's deadly wildfires. In Deschutes County, Sheriff debunks rumor about someone starting fires. It was vomit, not a fire they found.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2020

