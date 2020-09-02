Watch in the Outdoors: BendFilm's Drive-In Pop Ups Continue! 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
BendFilm's Drive-In Pop Up movie series will continue through September, as announced Tuesday. The new lineup will feature an encore screening of "The Last Blockbuster" and a local premiere of "The Dark Divide" by Tom Putnam, an Oregon-shot feature. Pack some snacks, grab a blanket and head down for a nostalgic night of fun under the stars.
The lineup includes:
Fri., Sept. 4, 7:30pm
The story of bicycle-motocrosser Bill Allen, as he tries to enter a corrupt promoter's nationally televised cash-prize race.
Sat., Sept. 5, 7:30pm
After Kermit the Frog decides to pursue a movie career, he starts his cross-country trip from Florida to California and meets some friends along the way. Family friendly!
Fri., Sept. 11, 7:30pm
A feature length documentary film about the rise and fall of Blockbuster video, and how one small town store (hello, Bend) managed to outlast a corporate giant.
Sat., Sept. 12, 7:30pm
Writer James Baldwin tells the story of race in modern America with his unfinished novel, "Remember This House."
Thu., Sept. 17, 7:30pm
Based on the story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle, who embarked on a life-changing trek through one of America's most important unprotected wildlands.
Fri., Setp. 18, 7:30pm
The film explores the Georgia representative's 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform, and immigration.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here