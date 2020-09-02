 Watch in the Outdoors: BendFilm's Drive-In Pop Ups Continue! | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 02, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Watch in the Outdoors: BendFilm's Drive-In Pop Ups Continue! 

Pack some snacks, grab a blanket and head down for a nostalgic night of fun under the stars.

BendFilm's Drive-In Pop Up movie series will continue through September, as announced Tuesday. The new lineup will feature an encore screening of "The Last Blockbuster" and a local premiere of "The Dark Divide" by Tom Putnam, an Oregon-shot feature. Pack some snacks, grab a blanket and head down for a nostalgic night of fun under the stars.

The lineup includes:

RAD

Fri., Sept. 4, 7:30pm

The story of bicycle-motocrosser Bill Allen, as he tries to enter a corrupt promoter's nationally televised cash-prize race.

The Muppet Movie

Sat., Sept. 5, 7:30pm

After Kermit the Frog decides to pursue a movie career, he starts his cross-country trip from Florida to California and meets some friends along the way. Family friendly!

The Last Blockbuster

Fri., Sept. 11, 7:30pm

A feature length documentary film about the rise and fall of Blockbuster video, and how one small town store (hello, Bend) managed to outlast a corporate giant.

I Am Not Your Negro

Sat., Sept. 12, 7:30pm

Writer James Baldwin tells the story of race in modern America with his unfinished novel, "Remember This House."

The Dark Divide

Thu., Sept. 17, 7:30pm

Based on the story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle, who embarked on a life-changing trek through one of America's most important unprotected wildlands.

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Fri., Setp. 18, 7:30pm

The film explores the Georgia representative's 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform, and immigration.

BendFilm Pop Up Drive-In
Sept. 4- Sep. 18
Deschutes Brewery Gravel Lot
Bendticket.com
$35/vehicle

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
The Source Weekly

