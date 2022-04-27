 WATCH: Jamie McLeod-Skinner endorsement interview ▶ [with video] | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 27, 2022 News » Local News

WATCH: Jamie McLeod-Skinner endorsement interview ▶ [with video] 

The Source Weekly's interview for the Congressional District 5 Democratic Primary

By
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, running for the Democratic ticket in the May primary for Oregon's Congressional District 5, chats with the Source Weekly about her platform.

Democratic candidate Kurt Schrader, also running in the Democratic primary, did not respond to our requests to join the interview.

See our endorsements in the May primary on our Opinion page.

WATCH NOW:

