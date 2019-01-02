Search
January 02, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Watch This: Salt Fat Acid Heat 

Looking for some binge-worthy kitchen inspiration? Regardless of your skill level you will fall in love with the four-part food documentary on Netflix, "Salt Fat Acid Heat," from cook, teacher and author Samin Nosrat. Based on Nosrat's James Beard Award-winning, and The New York Times bestseller, the series takes you to Japan to learn how salt enhances flavor, Italy to discover how fat carries flavor, Mexico to see how acid balances flavor and to Nosrat's own kitchen in California to learn how heat transforms flavors. Once you understand the four elements, you'll know how to master the kitchen. 
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Salt Fat Acid Heat
saltfatacidheat.com
