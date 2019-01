Watch This: The Evolution of Organic 

click to enlarge Pixabay

The Evolution of Organic Screening

Sun., Jan. 27, 4-7pm 1841 NE 3rd St., Bend

541-633-7388

centraloregonlocavore.org

Free

f you want to eat healthier this year, make more responsible purchasing decisions or decrease your carbon footprint, think about eating local. As inspiration for a healthier lifestyle watch the screening of "The Evolution of Organic" at Central Oregon Locavore . The movie is about the history of organic agriculture, narrated by the group that championed the movement to reject chemical farming and set out to explore organic alternatives with a sustainable vision. Before the screening nosh on organic savory pies from The Peoples' Pies. After the show is a Q&A session with Tom Eliott, a retired organic farmer from Montana and a board member at the Environmental Center.