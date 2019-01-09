Search
January 09, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Watch This: The Evolution of Organic 

By
click to enlarge A farmers market. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • A farmers market.
If you want to eat healthier this year, make more responsible purchasing decisions or decrease your carbon footprint, think about eating local. As inspiration for a healthier lifestyle watch the screening of "The Evolution of Organic" at Central Oregon Locavore. The movie is about the history of organic agriculture, narrated by the group that championed the movement to reject chemical farming and set out to explore organic alternatives with a sustainable vision. Before the screening nosh on organic savory pies from The Peoples' Pies. After the show is a Q&A session with Tom Eliott, a retired organic farmer from Montana and a board member at the Environmental Center.

The Evolution of Organic Screening
Sun., Jan. 27, 4-7pm 1841 NE 3rd St., Bend
541-633-7388
centraloregonlocavore.org
Free
