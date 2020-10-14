 Water Drive for Warm Springs | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 14, 2020

Water Drive for Warm Springs 

Local activists are holding a collection drive to replenish that supply

By

A recent boil-water notice has been lifted for the Warm Springs Indian Reservation—but because the reservation has now depleted its supplies of emergency water, local activists are holding a collection drive to replenish that supply.

The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Central Oregon Diversity Project and the Central Oregon Peacekeepers to collect drinking water this week. People can bring bottles of water to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bend on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct 15 between the hours of 10am and 6pm.

The ReStore is located at 224 NE Thurston Ave., just off Third Street, in Bend.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
