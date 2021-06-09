 Water Issue 2021 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 09, 2021 News » Local News

Water Issue 2021 

From droughts to dams to glaciers and canoeing, there's lots to explore with water in Central Oregon

By
Water: It's life, and the issues surrounding it stretch far and wide. This week, we take a look at some of the issues most pressing in the region—plus, a recommendation for some fun that also promotes environmental stewardship.

"Rowing into the Pleiades" by Paul Alan Bennett.
  • Paul Alan Bennett
  • "Rowing into the Pleiades" by Paul Alan Bennett. Included in Bennett's book, "Night Skies," which is available on his website, paulalanbennett.com.
Canoe Trails in the Klamath Basin - Exploring Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath Marsh by canoe or kayak can be a path to environmental stewardship

Dam Drought - The Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan was approved in December with the goal of increasing instream flows in the river. Then another drought year happened.

Discovering a Glacier and What It Means for Local Water - In honor of the Water Issue, a local glacial scientist talks about the recent discovery on South Sister

