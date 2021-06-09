Water Issue 2021 

W

Paul Alan Bennett

"Rowing into the Pleiades" by Paul Alan Bennett. Included in Bennett's book, "Night Skies," which is available on his website, paulalanbennett.com.

Canoe Trails in the Klamath Basin - Exploring Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath Marsh by canoe or kayak can be a path to environmental stewardship



Dam Drought - The Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan was approved in December with the goal of increasing instream flows in the river. Then another drought year happened. - The Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan was approved in December with the goal of increasing instream flows in the river. Then another drought year happened. - Exploring Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath Marsh by canoe or kayak can be a path to environmental stewardship

Discovering a Glacier and What It Means for Local Water - In honor of the Water Issue, a local glacial scientist talks about the recent discovery on South Sister - In honor of the Water Issue, a local glacial scientist talks about the recent discovery on South Sister

ater: It's life, and the issues surrounding it stretch far and wide. This week, we take a look at some of the issues most pressing in the region—plus, a recommendation for some fun that also promotes environmental stewardship.