Waterman Distillery is the first in Redmond 

Waterman Distillery will be the Redmond, Ore. home of award-winning Gompers Gin

Redmond is getting its first distillery, to be located on the east side in the Jackpine Industrial Complex. Waterman Distillery, which makes the award-winning Gompers Gin, will open its Prohibition-themed distillery and tasting room later this year.



"We have been looking for the appropriate property in Redmond to build our new distillery for three years," said Jessica Hart, co-owner. "We are so excited we finally found it! Redmond is growing so quickly, and we want our distillery to be a destination for locals and visitors." The Jackpine Industrial Complex will also be home to Porter Brewing, a cider tasting room and a barbecue food truck.

Waterman Distillery

611 NE Jackpine Ct., Redmond

541-588-2825

watermandistillery.com