Waterston Desert Writing Prize Ceremony Ahead 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
For all lovers of literary environmental activism, the sixth annual awards ceremony for the Waterston Desert Writing prize will be held virtually through Zoom on Sept. 17. The prize, founded by local author Ellen Waterston, encourages writers across the country to narrate the desert through creative nonfiction. Entries will focus on the importance of protecting and preserving high desert ecosystems and introduce important conversations about deserts.
At the ceremony, winners will read from their entries, and the High Desert Museum will also announce its official adoption of the prize. The Museum has hosted the prize since it first started in 2014 and, by formally adopting the prize, intends to add depth and reach to the movement by expanding its literary audience. The winner receives a $2,500 cash award as well as a two-week residency at PLAYA, an art and science campus in Summer Lake, Oregon. Free registry to the Zoom ceremony is offered at highdesertmuseum.org/events/waterston.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here