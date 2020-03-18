We Got This. We'll Get Through This. 

click to enlarge Design by Shannon Corey

For the past 23 years, Central Oregonians have looked to us to share with them the "good stuff" coming out of our community. In addition to maintaining the most robust and comprehensive events calendar in the region, our newsroom is proud to bring locals deeper dives into the issues that mean the most—from housing to transportation to local politics.

Because our publication is locally owned and has been since its founding, we know what it feels like out there right now. We're members of the community we serve, and while we at once work overtime to bring you the news you need to hear right now, we're also faced with the same uncertainties and concerns around the health of our employees and the overall economic health of our city, state and nation. These are troubling times, no doubt about it.

And as other local businesses find ways to adapt and meet the needs of their community, so do we.

Our website, bendsource.com, has seen explosive growth this week. It is always the "mothership" for our online presence, but now, it, along with our daily newsletter, Cascades Reader (now with a weekend edition), are the places we're able to disseminate information the fastest, and where local businesses can still best get the word out about what they're doing to adapt to these changing times.

In the next few days, we'll be rolling out new opportunities for the website and newsletter that give local businesses a place to share the "good news" about what they're doing and how people can utilize their services to work toward the greater good.

There is goodness here. There is also immense wealth—financial wealth, yes, but also the type of wealth that sees people stepping in to help when others are retreating—the type that sees restaurants, now faced with closing, reaching out their hands to donate to those more in need. The type of wealth that sees neighbors calling neighbors, just to lend a hand. Together, we can further tap that wealth in the interest of getting through this difficult time as a united community.

As the classic maxim, quoted by John F. Kennedy, goes, "The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word 'crisis.' One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger—but recognize the opportunity."

No doubt, having COVID-19 in our community and seeing numbers grow is a crisis. But we can also move forward and look to a day when this is behind us.

Working together, we can continue to live the dream that brings so many new people to Central Oregon every year.

We got this. We'll get through this. And all along the way, the Source Weekly and Cascades Reader will work to bring you what you need and want to know.

From our remote working stations to yours,

Aaron Switzer, Publisher and Founder

Nicole Vulcan, Editor