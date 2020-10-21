We Heart Locals' Nights 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
It's that time of year: The tourist numbers are starting to dwindle, and the traffic is (relatively) slowing—meaning it's locals' time to spread out on the trails and at local watering holes. Local breweries have your back this time of year—OK, anytime of the year, really—with Locals' Nights offering discounts and specials. Here are a few to check out.
Tuesday night is Locals' Night at Bevel Craft Brewing, offering $4 beers and food specials from the food carts out back from 3pm to 9pm.
Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend
bevelbeer.com
On Wednesdays, locals have at least two options: In Bend, Boneyard Pub offers Locals' Day all day, offering $1 off draft beer, $3 off all pitchers and $10 growler fills for its "tier one" beers.
In Redmond, Porter Brewing hosts a Locals' Night from 4 to 7pm Wednesdays, featuring its full menu of cask-conditioned ales, wine, cider and non-alcoholic fare.
Find all of these Locals' Nights on the Source calendar at bendsource.com/calendar.
