 We Heart Locals' Nights | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

We Heart Locals' Nights 

Where everyone (should) know your name

By

It's that time of year: The tourist numbers are starting to dwindle, and the traffic is (relatively) slowing—meaning it's locals' time to spread out on the trails and at local watering holes. Local breweries have your back this time of year—OK, anytime of the year, really—with Locals' Nights offering discounts and specials. Here are a few to check out.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Bevel Craft Brewing

Tuesday night is Locals' Night at Bevel Craft Brewing, offering $4 beers and food specials from the food carts out back from 3pm to 9pm.

Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Rd., Bend
bevelbeer.com

Boneyard Beer

On Wednesdays, locals have at least two options: In Bend, Boneyard Pub offers Locals' Day all day, offering $1 off draft beer, $3 off all pitchers and $10 growler fills for its "tier one" beers.

Boneyard Pub
1955 NE Division St., Bend
boneyardbeer.com

Porter Brewing

In Redmond, Porter Brewing hosts a Locals' Night from 4 to 7pm Wednesdays, featuring its full menu of cask-conditioned ales, wine, cider and non-alcoholic fare.

Porter Brewing
611 NE Jackpine Ct #2, Redmond
Porterbrewingco.com

Find all of these Locals' Nights on the Source calendar at bendsource.com/calendar.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game
Musicians Say "No" to Trump
Heavy Mental
Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements
Letters to the Editor 10/22/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 21-28, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation