Wednesday night BBQs on the Lake 

Make Wednesday evenings no-cook staycation nights with the Brewery Cookout and Guest Chef BBQs at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse. The Wednesday night events are informal cookouts featuring various Oregon craft breweries and cideries. The Suttle Lodge's Chef Jacob Rodriguez cooks a lot of the time—but passes the tongs to chefs from Bend and Portland restaurants including Jackson's Corner, Guero, Noraneko/Giraffe and Hell Chicken. Upcoming cookouts include the Worthy Brewing cookout June 12. Also check out wine tastings on Thursdays, and free live concerts Fridays.



Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

Wed., June 12 – Worthy Brewing cookout

13300 U.S. Hwy 20, Sisters

thesuttlelodge.com

A La Carte prices; no reservations