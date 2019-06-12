Wednesday night BBQs on the Lake 

Make Wednesday evenings no-cook staycation nights with the Brewery Cookout and Guest Chef BBQs at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse. The Wednesday night events are informal cookouts featuring various Oregon craft breweries and cideries. The Suttle Lodge's Chef Jacob Rodriguez cooks a lot of the time—but passes the tongs to chefs from Bend and Portland restaurants including Jackson's Corner, Guero, Noraneko/Giraffe and Hell Chicken. Upcoming cookouts include the Worthy Brewing cookout June 12. Also check out wine tastings on Thursdays, and free live concerts Fridays.
Brewery Cookouts + Guest Chef BBQs
Wed., June 12 – Worthy Brewing cookout
Suttle Lodge & Boathouse
13300 U.S. Hwy 20, Sisters
thesuttlelodge.com
A La Carte prices; no reservations
Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.