Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 12, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Wednesday night BBQs on the Lake 

By

Make Wednesday evenings no-cook staycation nights with the Brewery Cookout and Guest Chef BBQs at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse. The Wednesday night events are informal cookouts featuring various Oregon craft breweries and cideries. The Suttle Lodge's Chef Jacob Rodriguez cooks a lot of the time—but passes the tongs to chefs from Bend and Portland restaurants including Jackson's Corner, Guero, Noraneko/Giraffe and Hell Chicken. Upcoming cookouts include the Worthy Brewing cookout June 12. Also check out wine tastings on Thursdays, and free live concerts Fridays.

click to enlarge Suttle Lodge & Boathouse - REMY GOMEZ
  • Remy Gomez
  • Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

Brewery Cookouts + Guest Chef BBQs
Wed., June 12 – Worthy Brewing cookout
Suttle Lodge & Boathouse
13300 U.S. Hwy 20, Sisters
thesuttlelodge.com
A La Carte prices; no reservations


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 12-19, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • This Fest is Lit

    This Fest is Lit

    OSU-Cascades hosts a multi-day festival centered around the written word
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jun 12, 2019
  • Magical Additions

    Magical Additions

    At the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, staging shows outdoors brings an element of the unknown
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Jun 12, 2019
  • Off the Beaten Path Adventures

    Off the Beaten Path Adventures

    From north and south, to east and west, let these adventures give you some ideas for excursions that might not already be on your radar, within two hours of Bend.
    • by Nicole Vulcan, Chris Miller, Isaac Biehl and Keely Damara
    • Jun 12, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation