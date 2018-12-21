Search
December 21, 2018 Culture » Advice & Fun

Weekend Warrior: Christmas Countdown 

Hip-hop, drag and onesies

By
'Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all throughout Bend, no one was sleeping – not you nor your friends…


click to enlarge Catch Kaden Wadsworth at the Volcanic Theatre Club. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Catch Kaden Wadsworth at the Volcanic Theatre Club.

Kaden Wadsworth
An eclectic mix of jazz, hip-hop, and more – Wadsworth brings a lot to the stage that is definitely worth checking out. As a young and fresh talent, you really shouldn’t miss out on the chance to see him perform before his waves get even bigger.



Sat., Dec. 22
7-9:30pm
Volcanic Theatre Club
$10 advance, $15 at door bendticket.com

The Nightmare Before White Christmas Drag Show
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
You’ve never seen Jack Skellington like this before. A twist on the classic Halloween/Christmas movie, The Queens of the High Desert are going bring it Saturday night at The Capitol.

Dec. 21-22
7:30-9:30pm
190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend
$15 bendticket.com
21+

Funzie Onesie Holiday Party
click to enlarge PHOTO BY TOA HEFTIBA ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Avid Cider Co. is throwing what most would consider a “top shelf” kind of holiday party. Come rocking your favorite onesie and jam out to DJ Esus. Plus – for every cider and beer purchased, Avid will donate $1 to Central Oregon Toys for Tots. There’s no shame in partying for a good cause! And did I mention it’s free?

Sat., Dec. 22
7:30-11:59pm
Avid Cider Co.
21+ FREE

