Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 17, 2019 Culture » Advice & Fun

Weekend Warrior: Jan 18-20 

Who's up for a little Sunday meditation?

By
As another work week begins to round off, we know you've already been trying to secretly make plans behind your desk.

Well, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best things to put on your radar.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted




Friday: Margo Cilker & Field Heat w/ An American Forrest
Kickstart the weekend at Spoken Moto with a nice evening of country folk music. Trust me when I say Margo Cilker's voice and songwriting will stick with you long after the night is over! Her rustic and velvety tone is more than strong enough to carry all the emotion in Cilker's songs.  It's Free Folk Friday, baby.

Fri., Jan. 18
Spoken Moto
310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
7-11:30pm
FREE

Saturday: 6th Annual High Gravity Brew Fest
Come get a drink! The brews at High Gravity are stronger than your average beer, and all of the Pacific Northwest breweries there are going to bring it. Plus there will be music from The Cutmen and The Quick & Easy Boys. It's going to be a little too much fun.

Sat., Jan. 19
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend
1-8pm
$25/brewfest glass + 12 tokens
$5 a glass, $2 additional token

Sunday: Guided Meditation using Tibetan Bowl Sound Healing with Shiv
click to enlarge PHOTO BY KSENIA MAKAGONOVA ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash

Sometimes after a busy weekend it's good to decompress, so why not try out some meditation? It always feels good to reset your mind before entering a new week of different challenges, and a little positive energy can do wonders. If you don't know what Tibetan Sound Bowls are, here's some information to help clear that up.

Sun., Jan. 20
Blissful Heart - Yoga Barn
29 NW Greeley Ave., Bend
risingconsciousnesscenter.com
$20
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation