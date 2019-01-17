Weekend Warrior: Jan 18-20 

A
s another work week begins to round off, we know you've already been trying to secretly make plans behind your desk.
Well, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best things to put on your radar.
Friday: Margo Cilker & Field Heat w/ An American Forrest
Kickstart the weekend at Spoken Moto with a nice evening of country folk music. Trust me when I say Margo Cilker's voice and songwriting will stick with you long after the night is over! Her rustic and velvety tone is more than strong enough to carry all the emotion in Cilker's songs. It's Free Folk Friday, baby.
Fri., Jan. 18
Spoken Moto
310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
7-11:30pm
FREE
Saturday: 6th Annual High Gravity Brew Fest
Come get a drink! The brews at High Gravity are stronger than your average beer, and all of the Pacific Northwest breweries there are going to bring it. Plus there will be music from The Cutmen and The Quick & Easy Boys. It's going to be a little too much fun.
Sat., Jan. 19
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend
1-8pm
$25/brewfest glass + 12 tokens
$5 a glass, $2 additional token
Sunday: Guided Meditation using Tibetan Bowl Sound Healing with Shiv
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash
Sometimes after a busy weekend it's good to decompress, so why not try out some meditation? It always feels good to reset your mind before entering a new week of different challenges, and a little positive energy can do wonders. If you don't know what Tibetan Sound Bowls are, here's some information
to help clear that up.
Sun., Jan. 20
Blissful Heart - Yoga Barn
29 NW Greeley Ave., Bend
risingconsciousnesscenter.com
$20