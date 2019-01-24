Weekend Warrior: Jan 24-27 

I

submitted

Friday: Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show

Saturday: Mad Ass 25K and 50K

submitted

Sunday: Friends of Bend Libraries Winter Book Sale

click to enlarge Photo by Eli Francis on Unsplash

t's that time of the week again – where you start to ask yourself "what am I going to do this weekend?" Sometimes our brains don't have enough power left to even begin to think about making plans.Well, that's where we come in. Here's a bit of what's going on the next few days that can help turn you into a proper Weekend Warrior.Local creatives have come together to turn trash and recyclable materials into some very sweet looks! The fashion serves as a fundraiser for REALMS middle and high schools and is in its ninth year. These local models are going to WORK IT!Fri., Jan. 2451 NW Greenwood Ave. Bend6 & 8:30pm$22/adults, $12/youth 17 & underIf you want to get into running and are looking for a casual atmosphere, then the Mad Ass Run might be the right place for you! No times are recorded, and if you can't run a 25K it doesn't even matter – just do an out and back run of any distance you want! No pre-registration needed. Just sign the waiver when you get there. Bring your legs, water and any other nutrition you need along the way. You'll get to roam through the grasslands and Willow Creek Canyon if you decide to take it on!Sat., Jan. 26910 Hwy 97, MadrasSuggested donation: $20 or whatever you feel you can provideAll proceeds go to the Jack Watts Memorial ScholarshipIf you're like me, you haven't been doing enough reading lately. Is there a better time to pick it back up then during the middle of winter? If you need to find some good reads to get the habit going again, check out this awesome book sale at the Deschutes Library Administration Building. You'll find books up to 50 percent off! (Excluding the ones with orange stickers.)Sat, Jan. 26, 9am-4pm. & Sun., Jan 27. 1-4pm507 NW Wall St., Bend