Weekend Warrior: Jan 24-27 

Friday: Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show
Local creatives have come together to turn trash and recyclable materials into some very sweet looks! The fashion serves as a fundraiser for REALMS middle and high schools and is in its ninth year. These local models are going to WORK IT!
Fri., Jan. 24
Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave. Bend
6 & 8:30pm
$22/adults, $12/youth 17 & under
Saturday: Mad Ass 25K and 50K
If you want to get into running and are looking for a casual atmosphere, then the Mad Ass Run might be the right place for you! No times are recorded, and if you can't run a 25K it doesn't even matter – just do an out and back run of any distance you want! No pre-registration needed. Just sign the waiver when you get there. Bring your legs, water and any other nutrition you need along the way. You'll get to roam through the grasslands and Willow Creek Canyon if you decide to take it on!
Sat., Jan. 26
Madras Physical Therapy
910 Hwy 97, Madras
Suggested donation: $20 or whatever you feel you can provide
All proceeds go to the Jack Watts Memorial Scholarship
Sunday: Friends of Bend Libraries Winter Book Sale
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Eli Francis on Unsplash
If you're like me, you haven't been doing enough reading lately. Is there a better time to pick it back up then during the middle of winter? If you need to find some good reads to get the habit going again, check out this awesome book sale at the Deschutes Library Administration Building. You'll find books up to 50 percent off! (Excluding the ones with orange stickers.)
Sat, Jan. 26, 9am-4pm. & Sun., Jan 27. 1-4pm
Deschutes Library Administration Building
507 NW Wall St., Bend