Weekend Warrior: March 29-31 

Friday - The Get Ahead

Saturday - Michelle Kim

Sunday - The Dip w/ Laura Jean Anderson

t's that time of the week again – when you start to ask yourself, "what am I going to do this weekend?" Sometimes our brains don't have enough power left to even begin to think about making plans.Well, that's where we come in. Here's a bit of what's going on the next few days that can help turn you into a proper Weekend Warrior.This Portland quintet brings its contagious soul music to Silver Moon Brewing. The Get Ahead is on a mini-tour in prep for their upcoming album, "Deepest Light," set to drop on April 26. We've heard the album , and it doesn't disappoint. Don't miss the chance to see the band live in action.Fri., March 29. 9-11:30pmSilver Moon Brewing24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend$5 coverMaking her High Desert Chamber Music debut, violinist Michelle Kim is the New York Philharmonic Assistant Concert Master. This is the final show of the season, so the time to act is now if you haven't made your way to one of the shows so far. You can even catch a masterclass with Kim at the Bend Church beforehand for free at 5pm.Sat., March 30. 7:30pmTower Theatre835 NW Wall St., BendWhat a night of tunes! Laura Jean Anderson will sweep you away to a different world with her ultra-velvety voice. Then The Dip will get those feet moving to close out the night. It's going to be a night of new voices that remind you of those classics we're all so fond of.Sun., March 31. 9pmVolcanic Theatre Pub70 SW Century Dr., Bend