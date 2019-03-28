Weekend Warrior: March 29-31 

I
t's that time of the week again – when you start to ask yourself, "what am I going to do this weekend?" Sometimes our brains don't have enough power left to even begin to think about making plans.
Well, that's where we come in. Here's a bit of what's going on the next few days that can help turn you into a proper Weekend Warrior.
Friday - The Get Ahead
This Portland quintet brings its contagious soul music to Silver Moon Brewing. The Get Ahead is on a mini-tour in prep for their upcoming album, "Deepest Light," set to drop on April 26. We've heard the album
, and it doesn't disappoint. Don't miss the chance to see the band live in action.
Fri., March 29. 9-11:30pm
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$5 cover
Saturday - Michelle Kim
Making her High Desert Chamber Music debut, violinist Michelle Kim is the New York Philharmonic Assistant Concert Master. This is the final show of the season, so the time to act is now if you haven't made your way to one of the shows so far. You can even catch a masterclass with Kim at the Bend Church
beforehand for free at 5pm.
Sat., March 30. 7:30pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$42/adults, $15 youth (21 & under)
Sunday - The Dip w/ Laura Jean Anderson
What a night of tunes! Laura Jean Anderson will sweep you away to a different world with her ultra-velvety voice. Then The Dip
will get those feet moving to close out the night. It's going to be a night of new voices that remind you of those classics we're all so fond of.
Sun., March 31. 9pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$12/adv., $15/door