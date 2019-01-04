Weekend Warrior: New Year, New Activities 

The first full week of the year is almost over! But that also means the first weekend is about to start!
With so many options out there, why not start out doing something different in 2019? Here's a little bit of what's happening this weekend:
Submitted
Friday: Jones Road String Quartet
More strings please!! The Jones Road String Quartet will be performing their take on a Schubert Cello Quintent and an Arensky Piano Trio piece. The former will be joined by cellist Travis Allen and the latter by pianist Lindsey Williams. There will be plenty of grand music in the air for this chamber concert.
Sometimes it feels good to just hang out in your pajamas, and I don't mean on just a Sunday spent at home. We're talking Saturday night, going out in your PJs! Head over to Craft Kitchen and Brewery and indulge in some comedy for their Punny Pajama Party! It's going to be a relaxing and fun showcase of local comedy.
It never hurts to add some more smooth moves to your repertoire in case you have to hit the dance floor at a given moment. Every Sunday night you can get some Lindy Hop lessons brought to you by Again Swing Dance and Sara Lee Conners. There are two classes, one for beginners and one for those at that intermediate level.
And if you don't know what Lindy Hop is, here's a taste:
The Space
2570 NE Twin Knolls Dr. Suite 110
Intermediate lessons 6-7pm
Beginner lessons 7-8pm
$10/drop-in