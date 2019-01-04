Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 04, 2019 Culture » Advice & Fun

Weekend Warrior: New Year, New Activities 

Put on your pajamas and dancing shoes

By
The first full week of the year is almost over! But that also means the first weekend is about to start!


With so many options out there, why not start out doing something different in 2019? Here's a little bit of what's happening this weekend:
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
Friday: Jones Road String Quartet
More strings please!! The Jones Road String Quartet will be performing their take on a Schubert Cello Quintent and an Arensky Piano Trio piece. The former will be joined by cellist Travis Allen and the latter by pianist Lindsey Williams. There will be plenty of grand music in the air for this chamber concert.



Bend Church United Methodist
680 NW Bond St.
Fri., Jan. 4, 7-9pm
FREE, donations accepted
Saturday: Punny Pajama Party
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


Sometimes it feels good to just hang out in your pajamas, and I don't mean on just a Sunday spent at home. We're talking Saturday night, going out in your PJs! Head over to Craft Kitchen and Brewery and indulge in some comedy for their Punny Pajama Party! It's going to be a relaxing and fun showcase of local comedy.

Craft Kitchen and Brewery
62988 NE Layton Ave., #103
Sat., Jan. 5, 8pm
$5/adv., $10/door, $5 if you wear pajamas!

Sunday - Lindy Hop Class
It never hurts to add some more smooth moves to your repertoire in case you have to hit the dance floor at a given moment. Every Sunday night you can get some Lindy Hop lessons brought to you by Again Swing Dance and Sara Lee Conners. There are two classes, one for beginners and one for those at that intermediate level.

And if you don't know what Lindy Hop is, here's a taste:

The Space
2570 NE Twin Knolls Dr. Suite 110
Intermediate lessons 6-7pm
Beginner lessons 7-8pm
$10/drop-in
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation