Weekend Warrior: The End is Near 

e know that New Year's Eve is generally reserved for the big end-of-the-year blowouts, but why not double up and have some extra fun this weekend?
Just think of it as practicing for the parties on Monday night.
Brother Gabe Album Release Party
Gabe Johnson's solo debut album is here, and we're going to celebrate tonight! His album "FireOnyx" is ultra-funky, well laid out, and simply good for the ears. Along with a co-billing featuring the Swatkins Positive Agenda, many other faces who worked on the album will also take the stage alongside Gabe.
Volcanic Theatre Pub
Friday, Dec. 28
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10 on bendticket.com
Fox & Bones at LOGE Entrada
The Portland based duo of Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore write and perform songs from the perspective of semi-fictional characters. The character's names? Fox and Bones of course! The duo meet and fall in love, and take off for good. Their songs touch on the lust for life, love, growth, and finding adventure. Plus, an indoor concert on a cold Saturday night? Annnd it's free? Sign me up for the Fox and Bones adventures!
LOGE Entrada
Saturday, Dec. 29
19221 SW Century Dr., Bend
Free, family + dog friendly
6-8pm
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo
A little bingo never hurt anyone... or killed grandma. I hope. Head down to Silver Moon Brewing on Sunday and play your hand at a more lively bingo. You can win some cash, there's a full Bloody Mary bar, five different mimosas (you can even order a flight), a bomb breakfast/brunch menu, and did I mention cash prizes? Games start at one dollar and work up to five dollars as the day goes on. Doors open at 10:30am. Do it for grandma!
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave
Doors at 10:30am, first Bingo game 11:00am