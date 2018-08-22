Search
August 22, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Weekly Dinners at River Run Event Center 

By
click to enlarge A candle-lit dinner overlooking the water. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • A candle-lit dinner overlooking the water.
Savor dinner on Monday and Thursday evening overlooking the beautiful Deschutes River at the River Run Event Center at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. On Monday nights, Bad Boys BBQ is serving up its signature barbecue with a selection of meats and a variety of salads. Each Thursday has a different global theme with two different entrées, a variety of sides and a dessert. At each event, the bar opens at 4 pm and dinner starts at 5 pm. Reservations are required for Thursday dinner.

