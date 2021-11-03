 Weigh in on Proposed Lemon Gulch Trail | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 03, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Weigh in on Proposed Lemon Gulch Trail 

COTA seeks advocacy for new mountain bike trail

By

Central Oregon is famous for its beautiful and technical mountain biking trails. Wanting to add to the scenic yet challenging options available, the Central Oregon Trail Alliance proposed a new 50-mile trail called Lemon Gulch to the U.S. Forest Service in 2017. Now, four years later, the trail's construction is being halted by a small contingent of ranchers who feel they wouldn't be able "to coexist with mountain bikers," according to a COTA newsletter.

The Lemon Gulch trail is located on public land within the Ochoco National Forest. This storybook landscape "offers steep, technical terrain that would add a new gem to Oregon's mountain biking opportunities," said the newsletter. "Establishing these trails would help support the growth of recreation in the region for generations to come."

The Lemon Gulch mountain biking trail is still in the works after four years. - COURTESY UNSPLASH
  • Courtesy Unsplash
  • The Lemon Gulch mountain biking trail is still in the works after four years.

Grazing permits held by ranchers in the area are causing the stalemate in the trail project, though COTA says the proposed route won't encroach on grazing lands or disrupt life in Crook County.

"We feel both of these uses of public lands can coexist peacefully here as they already do throughout Central Oregon in places like the Ochoco National Forest, Horse Ridge, Horse Butte, Cline Butte and the Madras East Hills," COTA's newsletter highlighted.

COTA is encouraging supporters of the Lemon Gulch project to contact their state and local representatives to share their perspectives on the proposed trails at Lemon Gulch. Visit cotamtb.com for more information.

