Wellness Hits the Road 

Not long ago I chatted with Halina Kowalski and Amber Holm, the team behind a new mobile sauna house, while getting my own steam on. Stepping into The Coyote Den with the Gather Sauna House nestled on its property, truly feels like you are being transported into a Baltic spa getaway. We sweated and relaxed while learning more about traditional sauna and holistic wellness.

Source Weekly: Can you explain a little bit more about what inspired you to create a mobile sauna?

Gather Sauna House: I was exploring plans to open a brick and mortar in Bend for several years until I became aware of a few mobile saunas popping up across the world. Since traditional sauna is usually enjoyed by natural water, I thought this would be the perfect way to take advantage of Central Oregon's beautiful natural spaces! The mobile aspect allows the sauna to be enjoyed in any outdoor landscape you could possibly dream up.

SW: Why did you go mobile and tell me more about your plans to expand?

GSH: I decided to start small and test the concept of sauna in Bend with one mobile unit and then right about that time, COVID hit. It was then that I knew there was another very good reason to have followed my intuition on the mobile front. With everyone in isolation and unable to access their normal health and wellness routines, this would be something that I could bring to others in the safety of their own home. The dream is to eventually have a fleet of mobile saunas for private rental, a semi-permanent or permanent sauna village and a custom sauna building arm so that we help others meet their mobile or backyard wellness dreams and goals as well!

SW: What kind of events are you most excited to bring your sauna experience to in the future?

GSH: We have set up the sauna in people's driveways after a morning adventure such as snowshoeing and mountain biking—or we've taken it to Mt. Bachelor so that a group could retire to the sauna in the parking lot after! In the future, with proper permitting, we plan to be able to take the sauna to any allowable outdoor space. Camping, kayaking and SUP, fishing, bird hunting, cross country skiing—you name it, and we can take it to the next level by bringing the heat! Last weekend we got to participate in an event with LOGE Camp Bend where similar values of cultivating community through the outdoors and health and wellness activities make us natural partners in my mind. I hope to do much more of this kind of collaboration in the future!

