 Wellness Hits the Road | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 09, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

Wellness Hits the Road 

Q&A with Gather Sauna House, a new mobile sauna

By

Not long ago I chatted with Halina Kowalski and Amber Holm, the team behind a new mobile sauna house, while getting my own steam on. Stepping into The Coyote Den with the Gather Sauna House nestled on its property, truly feels like you are being transported into a Baltic spa getaway. We sweated and relaxed while learning more about traditional sauna and holistic wellness.

Gather Sauna House is a tiny little woodfired mobile sauna that brings wellness on the road. - GATHER SAUNA HOUSE
  • Gather Sauna House
  • Gather Sauna House is a tiny little woodfired mobile sauna that brings wellness on the road.

Source Weekly: Can you explain a little bit more about what inspired you to create a mobile sauna?

Gather Sauna House: I was exploring plans to open a brick and mortar in Bend for several years until I became aware of a few mobile saunas popping up across the world. Since traditional sauna is usually enjoyed by natural water, I thought this would be the perfect way to take advantage of Central Oregon's beautiful natural spaces! The mobile aspect allows the sauna to be enjoyed in any outdoor landscape you could possibly dream up.

SW: Why did you go mobile and tell me more about your plans to expand? 

GSH: I decided to start small and test the concept of sauna in Bend with one mobile unit and then right about that time, COVID hit. It was then that I knew there was another very good reason to have followed my intuition on the mobile front. With everyone in isolation and unable to access their normal health and wellness routines, this would be something that I could bring to others in the safety of their own home. The dream is to eventually have a fleet of mobile saunas for private rental, a semi-permanent or permanent sauna village and a custom sauna building arm so that we help others meet their mobile or backyard wellness dreams and goals as well!

click to enlarge GATHER SAUNA HOUSE
  • Gather Sauna House

SW: What kind of events are you most excited to bring your sauna experience to in the future?

GSH: We have set up the sauna in people's driveways after a morning adventure such as snowshoeing and mountain biking—or we've taken it to Mt. Bachelor so that a group could retire to the sauna in the parking lot after! In the future, with proper permitting, we plan to be able to take the sauna to any allowable outdoor space. Camping, kayaking and SUP, fishing, bird hunting, cross country skiing—you name it, and we can take it to the next level by bringing the heat! Last weekend we got to participate in an event with LOGE Camp Bend where similar values of cultivating community through the outdoors and health and wellness activities make us natural partners in my mind. I hope to do much more of this kind of collaboration in the future!

Upcoming Community Sauna Dates
Fri., June 11 at Varekai Ranch, Tumalo
Sun., June 13 & Mon., June 14 at The Coyote Den, Tumalo
Gathersaunahouse.com
$154.50 for a 90 min session for up to 4


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

High Desert Music Hall Offers Indoor Music for Redmond
Chill Out
The Pride Must Go On
Never Trust a Demon
Crazy 8: A Primer on Delta-8 THC
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination

Staff Pick
In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination - High Desert Museum

Through Oct. 24
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Culture Features

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 9- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation