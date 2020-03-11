 We're Here, We're Beer, Get Used To It | The Beer Issue | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 11, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Beer Issue

We're Here, We're Beer, Get Used To It 

Long-standing local dive bars provide unpretentious settings in which to enjoy local craft brews

By

The definition of "dive bar" varies immensely depending on who you ask, though there are certain components of every classic dive that remain rather consistent. A 2010 issue of Playboy Magazine defined a dive bar as, "A church for down-and-outers and those who romanticize them, a rare place where high and low rub elbows—bums and poets, thieves and slumming celebrities. It's a place that wears its history proudly."

While you aren't likely to find many "slumming celebrities" in long-standing local haunts, you're likely to find an impressive—and affordable— selection of local and domestic brews. 

CAYLA CLARK
  • Cayla Clark

Cascade West Grub & Alehouse 

Resting somewhere between country bar and neighborhood dive, Cascade West first opened its doors in 1954. Known for its indoor fire pit and pool tables, the cozy, dimly-lit alehouse boasts 32 rotating taps and a decent menu. In fact, several locals have deemed Cascade West's fried chicken the best in town.

Half of the offered beers are locally brewed, and taps rotate twice a week. Patrons can request that specific beers be included in the rotation. On Saturdays the bar offers micro drafts for $3.50, and on Sundays domestic drafts go for $3 and micro drafts for $4. 

Westside Tavern

Established in 1928, this is the epitome of a classic, hole-in-the-wall dive, complete with video lottery games in the back, two pool tables and great company.

CAYLA CLARK
  • Cayla Clark

Michelle Mora, a longtime Westside patron, explained why she chooses to frequent this dive: "I've always felt super comfortable coming to Westside, it's unpretentious. I feel like I've been a regular since the moment I first walked in the door," she said. "There's a great sense of community and you can honestly just come as you are." The prices don't hurt, either. "I mean, wine is under $4," she added.  

While Westside doesn't have an epic amount of beer on draft, it offers rotating local ciders and seasonal beers from Deschutes Brewery. You can also take beer to go—single cans, or a six pack. 

Mountain's Edge Sports Bar & Grill

This pub-dive hybrid is known for hosting pool leagues five nights a week and offering an extensive selection of local brews. "Most of the beers on tap are local, other than the staple domestics," said bartender Chance Ferguson. "We rotate three beers frequently and try to take as many requests as we can."

Happy hour takes place seven days a week from 4-7pm, and features $4.25 micros, $3.25 domestics and well drinks for $4.25. The food menu is also impressive and extensive, complete with a dive must-have: tater tots. 

"I think the definition of a dive bar is really just a cool, mellow place to hang out with your buddies," Ferguson said. "A place with a neighborly feel and no formal dress code." 

Honorable Mentions:

JC's Bar and Grill - The giant board games might bring you there, but the epic beer specials will keep you there. 16 rotating beers on draft and $1 Pub Beer, Coors Light and PBR on Thursday nights. Yes. $1.

Hardtails Bar & Grill - Known for being a "biker bar" once frequented by none other than Tonya Harding, this Sisters staple is a "local watering hole" if I've ever seen one. The bar has a full selection of microbrews on tap as well as an extensive bottled beer collection. The beer is served chilled by a new glycol system that delivers brews to the glass at 32 degrees, every dang time.

D&D Bar & Grill - The oldest bar in Bend, the D&D is proud of its dive bar reputation. The bar was also voted Best Hangover Spot in 2019 in our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll, thanks to its comprehensive menu of greasy spoon fare. We love this bar. 'Nuff said.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More in The Beer Issue

  • Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains

    Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains

    Deschutes Brewery steps away from lighter beers, making a powerful & tasty hazy IPA in the process
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • Pivoting to Seltzer

    Pivoting to Seltzer

    The White Claw era inspires local brewmasters to bring on the bubbly
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • Best New Brewery

    Best New Brewery

    A chat with Central Oregon's own Boss Rambler, which took home the Best New Brewery award at the Oregon Beer Awards
    • by Heidi Howard
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • Drink This Here

    Drink This Here

    Drink like a (beer) geek
    • by Heidi Howard
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • St. Patrick&#39;s Day Fun

    St. Patrick's Day Fun

    Throw on your goofiest Leprechaun garb and get ready
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • The Beer Issue 2020

    The Beer Issue 2020

    We love beer. You do, too. Here are some things to read about it.
    • by The Source Drinking Team
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • More »

More The Beer Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in The Beer Issue

  • The Beer Issue »

    Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Mar 11, 2020
    Deschutes Brewery steps away from lighter beers, making a powerful & tasty hazy IPA in the process More »

  • The Beer Issue »

    Pivoting to Seltzer

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
    The White Claw era inspires local brewmasters to bring on the bubbly More »

  • The Beer Issue »

    Best New Brewery

    • by Heidi Howard
    • Mar 11, 2020
    A chat with Central Oregon's own Boss Rambler, which took home the Best New Brewery award at the Oregon Beer Awards More »
  • More »

More by Cayla Clark

  • Pivoting to Seltzer

    Pivoting to Seltzer

    The White Claw era inspires local brewmasters to bring on the bubbly
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • St. Patrick&#39;s Day Fun

    St. Patrick's Day Fun

    Throw on your goofiest Leprechaun garb and get ready
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • An Evolving Conversation

    An Evolving Conversation

    New play explores racial ecology and the relationship between cops and communities of color
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation