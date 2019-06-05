Search
June 12, 2019 News » Local News

Westbound: Stahlman Point 

Bask in the beauty of the Willamette National Forest, Detroit Lake and Mt. Jefferson all in one go

By
It's rare to find a spot that can serve as a perfect day trip while also making for a great overnight outing – but planning a trip up to Stahlman Point does just that. While the areas around Detroit Lake can get crowded, Stahlman Point gives a nice reprieve from all of the others making use of the lake's recreation prowess.

If you plan on just going for the day, the ride to the trailhead is a little over an hour-and-a-half. This makes it a great halfway point to meet up with a friend from Portland, which is exactly what we did. The parking lot at the trailhead is of smaller size, with room for probably around six cars. 
click to enlarge Hikers are rewarded with a scenic view from the top of Stahlman Point. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • Hikers are rewarded with a scenic view from the top of Stahlman Point.

The trail itself makes for a nice out and back effort and should be accessible throughout most of the year (and yes, it is dog-friendly). According to All Trails, Stahlman Point is just 4 miles long. The end goal at the top is actually the spot of an old lookout site. I'd probably give it a medium to moderate rating as there's a pretty gradual incline for most of the route. On the way up to the point you get to take in gorgeous wildflowers, greenery and tall Douglas firs. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Osprey nest in this area, so keep your eyes peeled. Eventually, you'll see glimpses of bright blue water poking out from behind the trees—extra motivation to keep climbing. At the top are fantastic views of Detroit Lake and its island to the west, along with a direct look at Mt. Jefferson to the east—all draped in the vast sea of trees. It's basically made for taking awesome photographs. After you head back down the choice is yours: Browse some other hikes in the area before you head back for the day or continue to your campsite on the lake for some ultimate relaxing.
