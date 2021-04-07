 We've All Sacrificed. Now's the Time to Set a Course for Oregon's Live-Event Industry. | Editorial | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 07, 2021 Opinion » Editorial

We've All Sacrificed. Now's the Time to Set a Course for Oregon's Live-Event Industry. 

During an isolating year when many of us have described ourselves as being lanky saplings in need of a good dose of water, it is the memory of better days ahead that have kept us going

When people think of Oregon, among the first things that come to mind—along with our mountains, waters and trees—is the cultural wealth our state provides. From festivals such as Oregon Shakespeare in Ashland, to Pickathon near Portland, to concert venues such as McMenamins' Edgefield in Troutdale, or the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, chances are, as an Oregonian, you've traveled to one of these landmark venues and have made lasting memories.

During an isolating year when many of us have described ourselves as being lanky saplings in need of a good dose of water, it is the memory of better days ahead that have kept us going. Our local, state and federal governments have asked us to stay home, wear masks and even shutter some of our businesses, all for the promise of those better days to come. Recently, we've also, in large numbers, signed on to get a vaccine that didn't even exist a year ago.

BRIAN BECKER
  • Brian Becker

By and large, most of us have complied, thinking that if we do all of those things, we'll prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, we'll manage to keep Oregon's death rate down, and one day soon, we'll see more normalcy return. Here in Deschutes County, we've done that exceptionally well and have exceeded the vaccination rate even of other counties in the state.

All along, authorities have dangled the carrot of 'better days to come'—of the return of our beloved cultural and social gatherings, of the reunification of families and the restoration of Oregon small business—as the motivation to keep sticking things out. As it stands now, our local hospital is not overwhelmed. Our death rate has plummeted. Kids are back in school full time, without any massive calamity.

With that in mind, you might imagine the great frustration currently being experienced by Oregon's live-event producers, who have to contend not just with the goalpost-moving experienced by the rest of the state, but also, for their industry in particular, having no goalposts at all. At this point, there is no plan forthcoming from the Governor's office as to when and how live-event productions can resume in Oregon—even as states such as Colorado move forward with concerts at big outdoor venues like Red Rocks, where they're currently planning for shows for 2,500 or fewer this season. California announced this week it would likely end its restrictions by June 15.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Meanwhile, this past week, live-event producers met with representatives from Gov. Kate Brown's office, hoping to work with state leadership to craft a reopening plan for the summer. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated, reopenings run smoother when the industry in question gets to give input.

The group, which included representatives from the Les Schwab Amphitheater and others in Bend, said they were dismayed to find that not only was the governor's office not interested in working with them, but that there was no reopening strategy yet in place. In a world where everyone is looking at each goalpost in hopes of a future of normalcy, there are no goalposts for that industry.

"Members of the group signed a letter to the Governor advocating for a sensible strategy for reopening prior to the March 31 meeting. The Governor's team has not responded to this letter, nor was it addressed in the March 31 meeting. Questions submitted by attendees of the meeting addressed the development of benchmarks that can be used to design a path to reopening. Meeting participants were told that there was no strategy, and that the Governor would not be pursuing any input from the industry," reads a press release from the group.

Members of Oregon's events industry know—as they mention in their press release—that they would be among the last to reopen. All this year they have known theirs, a "non-essential" industry, would take massive hits, but that by seeing the public follow guidelines, there would one day be an end.

But if they have no idea of how and under what conditions they can reopen, it will undoubtedly lead to fewer people chasing the carrot. In other words, if more of us no longer believe that following guidelines will lead us to the cherished outcome, then it's highly likely that more of us will stop following guidelines.

Oregon's live-event producers attended a meeting this month in good faith, ready to work with our state government to chart a path forward for their industry. It is critical for the health of Oregon's economy for there to be one—and critical for the spiritual health of Oregon's people to know that that path will someday lead back to the gatherings which make life worth living.

The Source Weekly's sister company, Lay It Out Events, is also a live-event producer.

Related Rebuilding Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater: Bend's biggest stage is getting a new look
Things are definitely looking different at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, where a massive expansion of the stage and increased accessibility is underway.
Rebuilding Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater
Bend's biggest stage is getting a new look
By Isaac Biehl
Sound Stories & Interviews
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Opening the Vaccine Floodgates
The Foilies 2021
Letters to the Editor 4/8/21
High and Happy with Hapy Kitchen
Rebuilding Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Editorial »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Staff Pick
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Wed., April 7, 6-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Editorial

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 7-14, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation