 What Happens if a Buyer Cannot Close Escrow On Time? | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 08, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

What Happens if a Buyer Cannot Close Escrow On Time? 

Does that mean game over?

By

The escrow process is moving along smoothly and then all of a sudden there is a bump, and it is looking like the buyer cannot close escrow on time. This can cause a host of problems; the primary issue being that the purchase contract contained a closing date upon acceptance and that purchase contract is legally binding. So, if the closing date is missed, the contract is in jeopardy of expiration. If the worst-case scenario occurs and the contract expires, there is no longer a legally binding contract giving the buyer the right to purchase the property.

NATTANAN23/PIXABAY
  • nattanan23/Pixabay

There are varying reasons that can result in the delay of closing escrow. Unexpected delays with an appraisal, lender and underwriting issues, severe illness and even a divorce can result in delays. Generally speaking, most of the delays in escrow are a result of the lenders waiting on an appraisal or an underwriting requirement – also known as a condition to close. In speaking with several escrow officers, the vast majority of them have said the most common reason they see with delay in closing is a result of lender issues, and more specifically, when working with an out-of-area lender. Nearly every real estate professional will tell a buyer that using a local lender is far more advantageous to the buyer, especially when issues such as appraisal delays come into play. Local lenders know the market, have existing relationships with real estate professionals in the local industry and are better equipped to help when issues do arise.

The easiest and most direct remedy when a buyer is not able to close escrow on the contracted date is to get an extension of escrow addendum signed by both buyer and seller. Prior to doing this, it is important to understand why there is a delay and the timeframe needed to remedy the issue and close escrow. Be realistic with the time needed to close. Sellers are less likely to be gracious if multiple extensions are requested. While an extension seems easy enough, the seller may not be inclined to cooperate and extend. When working to persuade a seller to agree to the extension, it is important to have a clear explanation for the delay. In addition to an explanation and reasonable extension request, one strategy that tends to work well is for the buyer to offer to release the earnest money deposit immediately to the seller prior to close of escrow. This strategy should only be used if the buyer is certain that they can in fact close escrow. When a buyer releases the earnest money deposit, it is in effect a way for the buyer to instill confidence that the buyer is sincere about closing and help to remove the skepticism from the seller's mind. There is no greater show of intent to close than to release the earnest money as non-refundable to the seller.

Delays are not ideal, but the reality is that they do happen and more often than not in a real estate transaction, they are due to no fault of the buyer and seller. The best approach is to keep clear and continuous communication with all involved parties of the transaction. Communication is key to avoid raising doubts and keep the transaction moving forward.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sunday Jazz at Maragas Winery featuring Lisa Dae Trio

Staff Pick
Sunday Jazz at Maragas Winery featuring Lisa Dae Trio - Maragas Winery

Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Continues through Oct. 31
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Christin J Hunter, Broker

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 8-22, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation