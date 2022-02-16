What is Causing the Early Buying Season? 

As many of us enjoy the warm (I won't call it great and offend my snow-sport friends) February weather, it seems that the Central Oregon real estate market is starting up early, especially for those looking for their first home. Is it the weather? It seems like numerous people want to get their home on the market prior to the typical selling season (spring through summer) while inventory is still both, historically speaking, and seasonally, low. Like peak season in 2021, the offers are well over asking, and it seems like cash, along with removing contingencies, is the name of the game. Is there anything special causing this early rush?

Demand for Bend does not seem to being waning in the slightest. Those not looking to purchase may not grasp the madness that is the market is right now. Basically, the sales cycle for the typical Bend starter home (think >1,800 sq ft 3/2 on a 5,000 sq ft lot) is: Get it uploaded to the MLS on a Thursday, have it available for showings for the next four days, get offers in by Sunday or Monday, with a response within 24 hours. This was kind of the norm during selling season last summer, but this is early February. What else could be driving this early rush?

As I wrote about a few weeks ago, buyers who are willing and able to move in the off season are trying to take advantage of "less competition." I use that in quotes because recently it has been anything but that, as I have been involved in multiple bidding wars in the last few weeks! Last year at this time listings were getting half the number of offers, and that was still a lot. There is still likely at least one other factor pushing buyers—especially first-timers: the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in the coming weeks. For those who follow the major financial news this came as no surprise, but it got many people's attention.

Now, nobody knows for certain exactly how much rates will increase and when, but the rate increase will impact purchasing power, causing buyers to scramble to get under contract and get rates locked. Assuming you are not paying cash for a property, rising interest rates will reduce the amount buyers can finance, since the function that determines your mortgage payment is influenced primarily by Principal (amount financed) and the interest rate, along with property taxes and insurance.

To illustrate: Buyer A puts 20% ($120,000) down on a $600,000 home and takes out a 3.5% 30-year fixed mortgage for the remaining principal ($480,000). Let's assume property taxes are $3,250 and insurance is $1,000 annually. Buyer A's monthly mortgage payment is $2,510. Buyer B puts 20% ($120,000) down on a similar $600,000 home and takes out a 4% 30-year fixed mortgage for the remaining principal ($480,000). Let's assume that this similar home also has property taxes are $3,250 annually along with annual insurance of $1,000. Buyer B's monthly mortgage payment is $2,646.

The difference is $136 a month, or just under $50,000 for the life of the loan. Sure, most people will not be in a home 30 years, but over three years that is $5,000 and $8,000 for five years. Best of luck to those of you who are looking to purchase right now before rates go up; it is certainly a bit hectic out there in this "February Madness."