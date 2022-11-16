 What to Eat in Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

What to Eat in Bend 

Your friends and relatives are visiting next week. Get some ideas about where to take them from this local foodie's list of favorites in Bend, Sunriver and Tumalo

By

If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.
People always ask me what I like to eat around here. Here are some of my favorites – more to come!

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

The scallops at Marcello's in Sunriver. I will drive to Sunriver to get them. Perfectly sautéed sea scallops with tomato cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Hot and rich with the salty pop of scallops. Marcello's pro tip: You can order any pasta with marinara and cream sauce mixed – do it.

PHOTO COURTESY 5 FUSION
  • Photo courtesy 5 Fusion

A sushi feast at 5 Fusion. Start ordering rolls and keep 'em coming. I love the Spicy Tuna, the Hot Samurai, the Steve McQueen, the Dragon and the Diablo. Throw in five nigiri and wagyu beef carpaccio for balance. It's our go-to special occasion dinner year after year.

The eggs benedict at Corey's. The half-order is my jam. An awesome tangy hollandaise with just the right amount of flat-top hashbrowns. Original early 20th-Century counter stools give the diner section extra charm.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Rush's Squares pizza. A food cart at the On Tap pod by the hospital. Squares of Sicilian-style pizza means four edges. I get the one called Rush – classic pepperoni with the zip of red onion and pepperoncini on the top.

Steak burger and a jartini in the bar at Tumalo Feed Company. The bar is dark. On the weekend there is live country music. The steak burger is a half-pound of steak trimmings with melted cheddar on a huge bun. I dream of this burger. The Feed Co. Manhattan mason jartini is the perfect side.

Watch for more of my favorites.

