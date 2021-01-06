 What To (Maybe) Look Forward to in 2021 | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 06, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

What To (Maybe) Look Forward to in 2021 

A list of items that can make this year much better for music fans

By
It’s probably fair to say we’re all prettttty stoked that 2020 is over. The beginning of the new year gives the music industry and local scenes some hope that things might improve in 2021. Fingers crossed that ends up being just the case.

Will Jeshua Marshall drop a solo album in 2021? We hope so. Until then, you can find his latest single, “Dragonfly,” out now on streaming services. - COURTESY JESHUA MARSHALL
  • Courtesy Jeshua Marshall
  • Will Jeshua Marshall drop a solo album in 2021? We hope so. Until then, you can find his latest single, “Dragonfly,” out now on streaming services.

To celebrate in that newfound hope, here’s a list of items that I pray can come true for all of us music fans in Central Oregon.

A New Roof Rabbits album?

In 2018, The Roof Rabbits burst onto the scene with the debut album, “Creature Comforts,” an album definitely still worth listening to almost three years later. In 2020, the band released “Arizona,” a four-track EP of songs that was just featured on our Best of the Year list. Both projects are so good that I’m not sure how long I can wait for a new album. But as it currently sounds, we might be getting one in 2021. According to an email from the band, the trio of Johnny Bourbon, Sam Fisher and Sean Garvin mentioned that they were taking this winter to work on some new material, stating that, “there are two songs ready to go onto an album as we speak.” So things are looking up on this front.

Buying more vinyl— LOCALLY

This one is more of a goal than an event, but it still contributes to the local scene. In 2020 we sadly saw the closure of Recycle Music’s Bond Street location in Bend. However, the beloved shop still has a ton of offerings on its eBay store, where you can find gems both new and old that I highly recommend checking out. They even still have record players for sale! Over on Oregon Avenue at Smith Rock Records (formerly Ranch Records), new owner Patrick Smith is working on expanding the shop’s collection of vinyl and installing new shelves to better sort inventory around the store and make room for all the new additions. In 2021 I’ll be making it a goal to buy more records, CDs and tapes from these establishments, as it’s a great way to support local business and find music from local artists and bands. But warning for those new to the vinyl game: this is one hobby that may get addicting.

Will Jeshua Marshall drop a solo album?

Fresh off a busy 2020, where Marshall spent plenty of time playing shows at breweries and other outdoor spots, working with the High Desert Music Collective and releasing a handful of solo-singles, it would only seem right that Marshall goes all out with an album this year. His most recent single, “Dragonfly,” was a gift to us as we entered into the new year and it’s absolutely beautiful. The inspiration for the song came from the passing of one of Marshall’s late friends and is filled with emotion. It’s moving, graceful and the vocals sound brilliant. Now this is only speculation, but after years of witnessing his talents in Larry and His Flask and Guardian of the Underdog, I hope we get a full-length solo effort from Marshall. He put out some of the best music in C.O. last year and I would expect nothing less coming into the new year.

Will Concerts Be Back?

This seems obvious, but it’s something deeply missed from the normal Central Oregon routine. If the spread of COVID sees a significant decrease and our beloved venues can open their doors in some capacity again, I’d gladly pay double to get my concert fix. It doesn’t matter if I have to sit farther back from the stage, stay in my own pod outside or stay seated in a car. Any type of concert at this point would feel so good. Maybe (just maybe) we’ll get to enjoy a show at Les Schwab following the amphitheater’s stage updates this summer. Maybe we’ll get to have a touring act take over the Volcanic stage for an epic performance. Who knows? But if things clear up, and it’s safe to do so, attending a concert would be a big thing to accomplish this year. Even if it’s just one show, I’ll take it.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Do Permits and City Ordinances Really Matter?
Free Will Astrology—Week of January 7
Couching Tiger & Cujo’s Diner
The Hurting
Letters to the Editor 1/7/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Bunk+Brew Presents: The Yuletide Winter Market

Staff Pick
Bunk+Brew Presents: The Yuletide Winter Market - Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House

Saturdays, 2-10 p.m. Continues through Jan. 16
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation