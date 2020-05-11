 What to Watch: "Clementine" | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 11, 2020 Screen » Film

What to Watch: "Clementine" 

From Tribeca to BendFilm, the Oregon-filmed thriller is now available to rent digitally

By
Portland-based filmmaker Lara Jean Gallagher has reason to celebrate.

After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, her first feature length film, "Clementine,"  is now available to watch digitally thanks to Oscilloscope Pictures.

Some of you movie buffs may have already had the treat to see the drama-filled thriller, as it won Best Narrative Feature Film and Best Cinematography at BendFilm Festival in 2019. I haven't had the opportunity to watch anything other than the trailer yet, but after reading more about it I'll definitely be renting it online this week.

click to enlarge "Clementine" stars Otmara Marrero ("Start-Up," left) and Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria," right). - OSCILLOSCOPE LABORATORIES
  • Oscilloscope Laboratories
  • "Clementine" stars Otmara Marrero ("Start-Up," left) and Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria," right).
The movie itself is set in the Oregon woods, where Karen (played by Otmara Marrero) breaks into her ex-girlfriend's cabin for some much-needed time alone after a breakup. It's there where she meets Lana (played by Sydney Sweeney) and the trajectory of her secret getaway is altered. Oh, and I can't forget about the handyman Beau. We definitely do not get good vibes from him.

Love, lust, and drama are on horizon in "Clementine," and even the trailer makes me feel unsettled. I have no clue where this story will end up and that's what makes it so intriguing. Just in the brief clips shown during the trailer, the beauty of Oregon and the cinematography jump off the screen. And don't even get me started on Gallagher's use of music—immediate goosebumps.

Right now you can rent "Clementine" digitally from a movie theater of your choosing, like Cinema 21 in Portland or City Lights Cinema in Florence.

Check out the trailer for "Clementine":


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • California Dreamin'

    California Dreamin'

    Tarantino weaves a wondrous fairy tale
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Aug 1, 2019
  • Boarding in Jordan

    Boarding in Jordan

    Locally produced documentary, "7 Hills," shows peace at the skatepark
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Feb 12, 2020

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Film

  • Film »

    May the Source Be With You

    • by Jared Rasic
    • Mar 25, 2020
    A global pandemic edition of the podcasts and streaming shows to catch right now More »

  • Film »

    Going Viral

    • by Jared Rasic
    • Mar 18, 2020
    Tips for keeping yourself occupied and smiling, from our resident binge-watcher More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation