 What's Your Favorite Halloween Candy? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 23, 2019 News » Local News

What's Your Favorite Halloween Candy? 

We hit the mean streets of social media to ask Central Oregonians about their favorite Halloween treats

By

Trick or treat! That three-word phrase brings joy to so many people year after year. People wear their favorite costumes throughout the night while collecting mass amounts of candy and chocolate. Then at the end of the night you go through the night's collection with your friends to see who had the best haul... but what's best to one might not be the best to another.

For this (digital) Street Beat, we wanted to see what candy would get people the most excited if they found one in their candy bag. Here are some of the best responses we got.

click image FLICKR, GED CARROLL
  • Flickr, Ged Carroll

"Reese's Pieces... they taste like the movie theater when you were 5 years old."
—@samiamlibrarian

"Everything but Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn..."
—Shane LoGreco, Facebook

click image FLICKR, MARK BONICA
  • Flickr, Mark Bonica

"Mini Heath Bar—high trade value when I was a trick or treater."
—@goldenmo1, Instagram

click image WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, EVAN-AMOS
  • Wikimedia Commons, Evan-Amos

"Snickers all the way!"
—@lanamonapia, Instagram

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

"Peanut Butter Cups are the Halloween treat we buy and don't pass out! They combine the two best things... peanut butter and chocolate!"
—@nhanover, Instagram

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

"Ethically made Fair/direct Trade chocolate—because food made with love tastes better!"
—@thehotwing, Instagram

click image FLICKR, BODO
  • Flickr, Bodo

"Squibs"
—@lunchbox_alchemy, Instagram

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

"No trick—You can bring me Salted PB Cups and PB Crunch from Goody's any day!"
—@readrea_, Instagram

click image FLICKR, JAMIEANNE
  • Flickr, jamieanne
October 23-30, 2019

