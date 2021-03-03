 'Where the Ocean Meets the Sky' | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 03, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

'Where the Ocean Meets the Sky' 

Julie Hanney's third album is a collection of peaceful and warming piano tracks

By

Bend pianist/composer Julie Hanney has been involved with music for decades, doing everything from being a piano teacher to being a published composer and professional musician who just released her third solo piano album. The album, titled "Where the Ocean Meets the Sky," is made of 14 softly crafted piano songs that really capture a moment of peace—an offering Hanney thought would be beneficial not only to her, but others throughout the past trying year.

Stream Hanney's newest album on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. - COURTESY JULIE HANNEY
  • Courtesy Julie Hanney
  • Stream Hanney's newest album on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

"Where the Ocean Meets the Sky" is a dedication to Hanney's late mother, who passed away in 2020. Hanney says the feeling of peace and relation to the ocean was inspired by her mom, for whom she originally wrote a memorial poem which would eventually share the same name as this album.

Source Weekly: How long were you working on making the album and what is your process like when working on a new song?

Julie Hanney: I spent most of 2020 working on this album. Once COVID happened and my work rhythm switched to being at home nearly 24/7, I was able to spend more time writing, refining and recording. For me, every song I write has a unique creation process. Sometimes I will be journaling and a melody will pop in my head and I have to go to the piano to figure out what I heard. Other times I will just be noodling around on the piano and two chords will suddenly sound really good together, and then that leads to a melody, and then a whole song just flows from there. Sometimes I just have a snippet of an idea that I record on my phone and then I refine it into something later. Occasionally in the middle of the night I will "hear" something in my mind and have to get out of bed to write it down.

SW: When incorporating the theme of the ocean into the album, what were some things you focused on when playing? When I listen I really get this overwhelming sense of peace, almost like calm waters across the horizon.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

JH: Wow, thank you for saying that. I definitely thought about the peace that I feel when I'm walking on the beach. There is such a unique, peaceful and yet powerful energy there with the rolling surf, the ever-changing tides and the way the sun hits the water. And of course, where the ocean meets the sky. That beautiful, spacious horizon is breathtaking.

SW: With the album being dedicated to your mother, do you feel a special connection to this project in ways you haven't before?

JH: I definitely do. My mom passed away in January of 2020 and she loved the ocean and lived by it for many years later in her life. When she passed away my siblings and I all recalled how important the ocean was to her. For her memorial service I wrote a poem called "Where the Ocean Meets the Sky" that is about how she continues to live in the great beyond. I then wrote several of the songs on this album with her in mind. It was definitely part of my grieving and healing process. And 2020 was a year of loss and change for so many people, it felt like I was writing this album for everyone who needed a bit of peace and healing.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Blindsided by a Mole
Central Oregon Groups for Women
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Nope, It's a Shero!
CBD and CBN Help with ZZZs
Care for a Line Dance with Your Chicken?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sisters Songworks 3.0: An Intimate Virtual Writing Retreat

Sisters Songworks 3.0: An Intimate Virtual Writing Retreat - Sisters

Fri., March 5, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Is your pet the cutest?

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 24, 2021
    Local and regional highlights from music in February More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Review: Lupine's "Midnight"

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 17, 2021
    The singer/songwriter's first full-length album is a collection of personal anecdotes and thoughts More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    A Central Oregon Love Song

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 10, 2021
    Why not dedicate a song to your partner? Or if your skills fit the bill, write a song for them... which happens to be exactly what Bend artist Kolby Knickerbocker did. More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Source Material

    Source Material

    Local and regional highlights from music in February
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 24, 2021
  • Review: Lupine's "Midnight"

    Review: Lupine's "Midnight"

    The singer/songwriter's first full-length album is a collection of personal anecdotes and thoughts
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 17, 2021
  • A Central Oregon Love Song

    A Central Oregon Love Song

    Kolby Knickerbocker's latest song is an ode to his wife... just in time for Valentine's Day
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 10, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation