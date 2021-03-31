Where the Wild Things Are... Indoors 

While some modern interior design trends lean toward the minimalist, one local artist is forging ahead with the complete opposite style in her new home.

Katie Daisy, this week's cover artist, is widely known for her beautiful, imaginative scenes of birds, flowers and nature in general. Daisy's illustrations can be found around Central Oregon (and far beyond) adorning cards, posters and even textiles—and the Foxtail Bakeshop in Bend has an entire wall of Daisy's striking creations in mural form. With that, it should come as no surprise to anyone to know that when given the opportunity, Daisy turned her own home into a whimsical creation, filled with animals and botanical scenes.

In Her Image Photography

Katie Daisy, soaking in the inspiration that surrounds her.

"After the most personally and physically tumultuous year of my life, I decided to pack up all my belongings and move to the country with my 6-year-old son, Finn," Daisy told the Source by email. "We're renting a gorgeous old farmhouse a little bit north of Bend. It has a huge yard, gardens, songbirds galore, resident owls, and so much room to grow and heal after a such a challenging year."

The farmhouse belongs to Brad and Kathy Irwin, Daisy's former in-laws who also own Oregon Spirit Distillers.

"The farm is soon to be an orchard and growing site for other botanicals," Daisy said. "We're even getting bees! Also on the property is the headquarters of Meadowland Syrup, which I co-own with Kathy." Meadowland offers simple syrups with names inspired by birds, including Tanager, a strawberry basil flavor; Goldfinch, with a vanilla chamomile flavor and Blackbird, featuring marionberry and black pepper. Each bottle is also a work of art, with Daisy's illustrations adorning the labels.

Karen Eland

Bear painting by Karen Eland and botanicals by Katie Daisy.

Daisy took on the painting of the farmhouse alongside her best friend and fellow artist, Karen Eland. Within the first week of moving in, every room in the farmhouse had its walls adorned with giant animals painted in a botanical scene—inspiration for what is soon to take place outside.

"My home is filled with stacks of old books, rickety furniture, velvet throws, vintage floral paintings, and countless treasures collected from nature," Daisy said. "I would describe my decorating style as eccentric farmhouse maximalist... the more colors and textures the better! I absolutely love antiquing and finding treasures that tell a story."