May 18, 2020 News » Local News

Where To Vote! 

Find all of the 2020 ballot drop sites in Deschutes County right here—just get there before 8 pm!

By
The Oregon Primary Election is here! If you haven't mailed in your ballot or even forgot, don't sweat it. Get it in by 8 pm Tuesday and you'll be among the many locals who have cast their ballots–even during a pandemic.

Voter turnout is on par with the past presidential election year, 2016, said the Deschutes County Clerk's office. As of May 14, Deschutes County had received 22.6% of its ballots. In the 2016 primary election, the total percentage of ballots received on the same day was also at 22.6%, the clerk's office reported.

SOURCE
  • Source

But if you have yet to drop yours off, we've got you covered with all of the ballot drop sites for this season's election.

Ballots must be received by 8pm by May 19 (Tuesday). You can find the Source Weekly's primary candidate endorsements for Congressional District 2, Secretary of State and Deschutes County Commissioner races here.

Here's where to drop your ballot:

Bend

Deschutes Services Center
1300 NW Wall St.
Open until 8pm

Deschutes County Road Department
61150 SE 27th St.
Open until 8pm

Old Mill
459 SW Bluff Dr.
Open until 8pm

Bradbury Park & Ride
1000 SW Bradbury Way (across from Park and Rec Pavillion)
Open until 8pm

Pine Nursery Park *new location*
3750 NE Purcell Blvd. (east end of parking lot)
Open until 8pm

La Pine

La Pine Public Library
16425 1st St.
Open until 8pm

Redmond

Redmond Public Library
827 SW Deschutes Ave. (west side of library)
Open until 8pm

Sisters

Sisters City Hall
520 E Cascades Ave.
Open until 8pm

Sunriver

Sunriver Public Library
56855 Venture Ln.
Open until 8pm

Remember, these drop off sites are also open to anyone who might have forgotten to send in their mail-in ballot by May 12.

Now get out and vote!
