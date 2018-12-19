Search
December 19, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Whiskey and Bourbon Winners Announced 

By

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission's second public drawing for rare and limited-edition liquors concluded with 7,663 entries for the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and the Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection. Entrants were allowed a single entry for each of the 11 products, with no one winning more than one. Bendite Mathew Hamlin won George T. Stagg bourbon; his odds of winning the chance to purchase this bottle out of the 106 available bottles was 1:72. As an active rare whiskey and bourbon hunter, this isn't his first rare bottle.

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

"I've established a great relationship with a local liquor store owner and we share a mutual appreciation for whiskey. The store owner values that I drink and share the whiskies they sell to me, as opposed to holding as an investment or for sale in a secondary market," he said when asked how he finds bottles. "Earlier this month I hosted a tasting for a group of family and friends that are fellow whiskey supporters. That evening I shared 16 of my prized limited release/rare bottles I purchased from the store. We had a lot of fun. I think this is a reason why certain bottles are made available to me at times. The owner knows the bottle will be opened, tasted, discussed and cherished. I believe the value of whiskey is the juice itself, not the market price it creates due to its rarity."

List of OLCC Pappy Van Winkle and the Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection Winners

oregon.gov/olcc/Pages/ChancetoPurchase.aspx


