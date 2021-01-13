 Whiskeyed Away | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 13, 2021 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Whiskeyed Away 

News and trends in local whiskey

By

It's dark and broody—just like the nation's current mood. If there was any time better than the middle of winter to revel in the craft of whiskey, we don't know when it is. After the year we've had, it's no surprise that consumption of alcoholic spirits is up in every category. And this year, consumers are looking to up their game in the spirits department.

Whether it's 133-proof whiskey or just beer aged in whiskey barrels, there are plenty of ways to get your whiskey game on this season. - PHOTOS COURTESY NEW BASIN DISTILLING COMPANY, CRATER LAKE SPIRITS, SUNRIVER BREWING
  • Photos courtesy New Basin Distilling Company, Crater Lake Spirits, Sunriver Brewing
  • Whether it's 133-proof whiskey or just beer aged in whiskey barrels, there are plenty of ways to get your whiskey game on this season.

"After a year of difficulties and robbed experiences, consumers are more likely than ever to indulge in premium spirits," says Moonshine University, an "educational distillery" in Louisville, Kentucky. "In 2021, consumers will also trend beyond small batch or single barrel releases and begin to take up more interest in experimental expressions of premium positioned products— think "grain-to-glass," creative secondary maturations, innovative mash bills, unique blends and the like," Moonshine University shared in a recent release.

In the local arena, whiskey makers have a few items of note.

-New Basin Distilling Company in Madras recently won awards in Sip Magazine's Best of the Northwest spirits competition. New Basin also took home a Platinum award for its Strongest American Light Whiskey, and a Double Gold for its First Cut Vodka. The competition is blind-tasted by a panel of judges and industry pros in the Northwest.

Named after one of "Oregon's first Eastern settlers and explorers, Jedediah Strong Smith," Strongest is 133.4 proof and aged 13 years. First Cut, meanwhile, named after a "ranch hand term used to retrieve the best animal out of the herd," is an 80-proof corn-based spirit that is charcoal filtered at least 10 times.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

-Crater Lake Spirits has once again teamed up with Deschutes Brewery to issue its Black Butte Whiskey. Aged five years in char American oak barrels, the 94-proof malt whiskey offers flavors of malted vanilla along with chocolate notes of Black Butte Porter—one of Deschutes' most enduring beers. It's available only at the Crater Lake tasting rooms, including downtown Bend and Tumalo.

-Sunriver Brewing is now offering barrel-aged beers. Available in 500-ml bottles, the "Wild Series" will feature "bottle conditioned beers influenced by Brettanomyces, mixed culture bacteria and spontaneous fermentations," according to the company, while the "Wood Series" features bold beers conditioned in a variety of barrels.

The first two beers, released at the start of the year, include two Wood Series beers: the 12.8% ABV Bourbon Barrel Ale, aged for 12 months in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and the 11.5% ABV Mocha Stout, an imperial stout crafted to evoke the taste of a Mexican mocha. Future Wood Series releases will include a Hawaiian Imperial Stout and a Belgian Quad with Cherries, both set to release in February. A Wild Series release will come in the spring, with a Dry Hopped Brett Saison.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Where's the White Gold?
Warm Up with Homemade Broths and Stocks
An Ode to Central Oregon
'Live To Your Home' With Portland's Junebugs
The Hunt For B-Movie Perfection
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!

Staff Pick
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!

Wed., Jan. 13, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 13-20, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation