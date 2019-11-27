Why Yes, You Can Ski on Black Friday 

B
ust out your ski wax and get your boots dusted off, because it's nearly time once again to hit the slopes at the home mountain.
Mt. Bachelor
announced this morning that it would be opening some of its runs the day after Thanksgiving, on Fri., Nov. 29, after getting over 20 inches of snow since Tuesday morning.
click image
-
Pawel Fijalkowski, Pexels
-
Jump for joy! Ski and snowboard season is here.
Mt. Bachelor's West Village base area and the Little Pine chairlift—the quad lift that services the green Home Run and Milky Way runs—will be open Friday from 9am to 4pm. Lift tickets are available for $39 online, or $49 in person, and the ski school will be open on a limited basis.
For skiers looking to hike uphill, the Cinder Cone route from West Village is currently the sole open hiking route.
In addition, the Woodward Mountain Hike Park, a terrain zone that will be located near Pine Marten chairlift, will be open Friday and free of charge. Friday's activities also include a "Hopening Day" party from noon to 4pm, and will include a DJ, scavenger hunts, a celebratory toast with free Coke floats and other activities.
Nordic skiers can also look forward to the opening of the Bachelor Nordic Center, as well as 10 kilometers of Nordic trails, with Nordic tickets running $14 for adults.
As for Hoodoo
, the ski resort west of Sisters, no word yet on an opening date.