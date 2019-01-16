Your Guide To A Healthy Winter 

As a gang of office warriors ourselves, we know it can be tough to stick with the resolutions you just made a couple weeks ago.



You remember, right? Those promises you made to yourself to be healthier, to make better choices… to be a better you in 2019?



Now that a little time has passed, we hope the following pages will be like the extra shot of caffeine to your willpower, helping you discover activities and options in your own community that help you get motivated and stay on the track toward great winter health and fitness. Our community has a wealth of options along those lines, and we love exploring what’s out there and teaching ourselves something new again and again.



