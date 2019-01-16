Search
January 16, 2019 News » Local News

Your Guide To A Healthy Winter 

Whereas a mountain biker opts inside to get some spins

By

As a gang of office warriors ourselves, we know it can be tough to stick with the resolutions you just made a couple weeks ago.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

You remember, right? Those promises you made to yourself to be healthier, to make better choices… to be a better you in 2019?

Now that a little time has passed, we hope the following pages will be like the extra shot of caffeine to your willpower, helping you discover activities and options in your own community that help you get motivated and stay on the track toward great winter health and fitness. Our community has a wealth of options along those lines, and we love exploring what’s out there and teaching ourselves something new again and again.



Inside these pages, find:

Skate Skiing 101: Perhaps the best winter workout out there

Wild and Free in the Indoors: Reviewing local spin classes

Fit to Fall: Exercises that help you avoid those troublesome falls on the ice 

Naturally Fit: Herbs to support great winter health for athletes and everyone else

Vamos a Hacer Ejercicio!: A move toward more bilingual exercise offerings in Bend

Web exclusive: Mat-free yoga. A Source writer reviews Yoga Paws, the “wearable mat” that allows you to get your asanas in, even while on that wild winter vacation.

