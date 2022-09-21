 Wild and Scenic Film Festival Rolls into Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 21, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Rolls into Bend 

"On Tour" show presented by ONDA on September 30 at the Tower Theatre

By

Inspiration happens through various formats. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association and sponsored by E2Solar at the Tower Theatre brings inspiration through visual storytelling on Friday, Sept. 30. The short films highlight activists working on environmental issues across the globe. And in the case of "National Parks 'One Star Reviews'" they also poke a little fun at irreverent reviews of America's crown jewels.

click to enlarge "Denizens of the Steep" contrasts the joy of backcountry skiing with the threatened extinction of bighorn sheep. - COURTESY ONDA
  • Courtesy ONDA
  • "Denizens of the Steep" contrasts the joy of backcountry skiing with the threatened extinction of bighorn sheep.

"The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the South Yuba River Citizens League," said Hana Hart, ONDA membership and engagement coordinator. "Each year they bring over 100 short films to their festival, and then they offer a selection of those films as 'on tour' films and allow other nonprofits to curate a lineup of films and bring a shorter, on-tour version of the festival to their hometown."

The tour consists of 10 films that ONDA selected for this year's event, which include in-person viewing at the Tower Theatre or online streaming at home.

"I'm glad to be bringing a handful of films that are specific to the northwestern United States ("Finding Salmon" (2 min.), "Guardians of the River" (14 min.), "Land of the Yakamas" (9 min.), as it's always fun to see gorgeous films from places we know well," said Hart.

“The main thing I want the audience to take away from the festival is how impactful one person can be when it comes to conserving and stewarding our earth.”—Hana Hart tweet this

"Guardians of the River" shares the vision of Klamath tribal leaders and their vision of removing four dams along the Klamath River to restore salmon runs, riparian habitat and tribal justice.

Another river-related film, "The Voice of a River" (11 min.) is the story of Mark Dubois, who protested the flooding of the Stanislaus River by chaining himself to a rock upstream of the New Melones Dam.

"Originally, the goal behind the film was to celebrate Earth Day and the Executive Producers (Monica Gonzalez and Jarvis Smith) and Citrix (sponsor of the film) were exploring different angles for a short piece on the topic, the story of Mark Dubois and his activism in the face of the New Melones Dam project in 1979," said Carlos Gonzalez, owner of Illumirit Productions. "Mark's connection to the Stanislaus was undeniable and I felt one of the more powerful ways to have a discussion about conservation of this planet." Dubois's actions show how one person can influence change.

Internationally, "The Bat Woman and Bat Man of India" (7 min.) features two Indian chiropteran researchers at Osmania University whose passion for bats and each other wasn't inspired by wine and roses, but rather by dead bats, which they exchanged as endearing gifts. Their unique relationship led them on a unique and at-times-dangerous journey to protect bat species in India, in particular the Kolar leaf-nosed bat that hadn't been observed in India since the 1980s.

click to enlarge "The Voice of a River" tells the story of an activist who chained himself to a rock to help save the Stanislaus River. - COURTESY ONDA
  • Courtesy ONDA
  • "The Voice of a River" tells the story of an activist who chained himself to a rock to help save the Stanislaus River.

"Ghost Ponds" (12 min.) tells the story of disappearing habitat in England and Wales as agriculture fills in ponds and wetlands at an accelerated rate. The buried ponds leave a "ghostly" mark on the landscape that researchers target to unearth seeds buried in the sediments to revive these dead habitats.

"The main thing I want the audience to take away from the festival is how impactful one person can be when it comes to conserving and stewarding our earth," said Hart. "I want folks to feel inspired to get involved and to understand that however they choose to engage—donating, volunteering or advocating—it all matters. Our community of supporters makes our work possible!"

General admission tickets are available online from the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 5 pm and all proceeds go to benefit ONDA's work to protect, defend and restore Oregon's high desert wild lands, waters and wildlife. For streaming, the virtual waiting room opens at 5:30pm, and only one household member needs to register for this free option.


Wild and Scenic Film Festival
Fri., Sept. 30 6-8pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events
$14 (plus $3 Historic Preservation fee);
free online streaming

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • All Hail the Queens

    All Hail the Queens

    The future of bumblebee species depends, as it always does, on the queens who have survived winter and are now emerging
    • By LeeAnn Kriegh
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • Taking the Plunge into Gravel E-Biking

    Taking the Plunge into Gravel E-Biking

    Whereas a devout gravel rider tries out an e-bike for a speedy weekend
    • By Linda English
    • Aug 4, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Senior Day

Senior Day - High Desert Museum

Wed., Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Damian Fagan

  • Mariposa Nocturna in Your Backyard

    Mariposa Nocturna in Your Backyard

    What denizens of the dark roam your backyard at night?
    • By Damian Fagan
    • Aug 24, 2022
  • In Praise of Shorebirds

    In Praise of Shorebirds

    August marks the southbound shorebird migration through critical habitats across Eastern Oregon—some which are in danger from drought
    • By Damian Fagan
    • Aug 17, 2022
  • S'more Story

    S'more Story

    Explore classic to creative s'mores on National S'mores Day
    • By Damian Fagan
    • Aug 3, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly September 22, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation