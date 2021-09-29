Technology in today's world allows for more people to get involved with issues that span the globe. Climate activists and conservationists are among the groups taking advantage of those media resources. Helping people get a closer glimpse of faraway places and educate them on climate issues is the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, hosted by the Oregon Natural Desert Association.

Courtesy Film Still Pedal Through

The Oregon backcountry stars in one film.

The film festival will be a virtual event held on Oct. 1 at 6pm via the streaming service Qudio, chosen so that films can be viewed in stunning HD. This year, 12 conservation films are in the lineup, including a mountain biking film that features the Oregon backcountry and a piece spotlighting a rare Navajo female river guide who reflects on the challenges her community faces and the connection she holds with the San Juan River.

A recording of the festival will be available for five days after the live showing. Both the live and recorded options will contain closed captioning.

To register for the film festival event, log in or create an account with Qudio. General admission will be free, but donations and raffle entries will require purchase.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Fri., Oct. 1, 6-8pm

Onda.org/event/wsff

Free