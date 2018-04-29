Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 29, 2018 Music » Gung Ho For Shows

Wild Child and Stelth Ulvang show postponed 

New VTP date planned for early August

By
click to enlarge SEAN DAIGLE
  • Sean Daigle
The Wild Child show scheduled for Monday, April 30 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend has been postponed due to lead singer Kelsey Wilson reportedly having vocal issues, according to a post on Volcanic's Facebook page

Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers was scheduled to open. An excerpt from Volcanic Theatre Pub's Facebook post reads:

"Management has stated her voice is 'wrecked' from the extensive touring and must take a few days off for vocal rest upon physicians recommendation."

According the post, the band plans to reschedule shortly before their appearance at Pickathon in Portland, scheduled Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. All advance ticket buyers will be refunded and should expect the reimbursed funds sometime this week.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Gung Ho For Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 25-May 2, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Gung Ho For Shows

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation