Wild Child and Stelth Ulvang show postponed 

The Wild Child show scheduled for Monday, April 30 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend has been postponed due to lead singer Kelsey Wilson reportedly having vocal issues, according to a post on Volcanic's Facebook page
.
Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers was scheduled to open. An excerpt from Volcanic Theatre Pub's Facebook post reads:
"Management has stated her voice is 'wrecked' from the extensive touring and must take a few days off for vocal rest upon physicians recommendation."
According the post, the band plans to reschedule shortly before their appearance at Pickathon in Portland
, scheduled Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. All advance ticket buyers will be refunded and should expect the reimbursed funds sometime this week.