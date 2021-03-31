 Wilderness Permit System Opens April 6 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 31, 2021 News » Local News

Wilderness Permit System Opens April 6 

The permit system hopes to limit the number of people visiting the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas

By

The Deschutes and Willamette National Forests will begin allowing people to reserve day-use and overnight permits in the Central Cascades Wilderness starting April 6. The permit system is a new addition for the Central Cascades Wilderness, aimed at limiting the number of people visiting well-used locations in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas.

According to a 2018 environmental assessment from the Central Cascades Wilderness Strategies Project, overall use in the Three Sisters Wilderness had increased by 231% since 1991 and 181% since 2011. Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead saw a 538% increase in users from 2014 to 2016. While the Forest Service opted to put the proposed permit system on hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020, it announced that it would move forward with it in 2021. The Forest Service did move forward with one portion of its wilderness-area limitations last year, implementing a ban on campfires above 5,700 feet in elevation, and even in some areas that are below 5,700 feet. It also banned campfires in Diamond Peak Wilderness above 6,000 feet. 

Todd Lake with Broken Top in background. - BONNIE MORELAND / FLICKR
  • Bonnie Moreland / Flickr
  • Todd Lake with Broken Top in background.

Starting May 28, pre-arranged day-use permits will be required on trails including Green Lakes, Broken Top, Devils Lake/South Sister, Todd Lake, Tam McArthur Rim and a dozen other popular trails from Memorial Day through the last Friday in September of 2021, and overnight permits will be required for all overnight use in the three wilderness areas. Dozens of other trailheads in the wilderness areas will not require a pre-arranged permit, but do require a free self-issue permit available at the trailheads.

On April 6, 40% of the season's allotment of overnight permits will be live on the federal government's reservation portal, Recreation.gov, with the remaining 60% of permits available on a seven-day rolling window beginning on May 28—meaning every day, new permits will be available for the day seven days ahead of that particular day.

Between 20 and 50% of day-use permits will be available on April 6, with the remaining 50 to 80% of each trail's permits available in a seven-day rolling window starting May 28.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

The permits are relatively low-cost, costing only a $1 processing fee for day-use permits, and a $6 processing fee for overnight use. People can determine which trails require day-use permits by visiting https://bit.ly/2Pl8jtT, and can register at recreation.gov, or by calling 877-444-6777 or TDD Line at 877-833-6777.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

With Oregon's Prospective Public-Building Gun Ban, Two More Steps are Still Ahead
Town and Country
Letters to the Editor 4/1/21
Best of the Nest 2021
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Summer Hours Begin

Summer Hours Begin - High Desert Museum

Thu., April 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 31-April 7, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation