Wildfire Ceramic Showcase 

This time of year can get exciting for those who like to collect art and other unique handmade items, as sales and collective showcases are beginning to pop up. On Nov. 2, the Clay Guild of the Cascades will hold its annual Wildfire Ceramics Showcase in the gymnasium of Highland Magnet School, featuring the work of over 25 clay artists.

"Spirit Pot" by Justin LeBart Journeyman Ceramics, stoneware.

The Guild's mission is to better connect people to clay arts and understand the beauty, and variety of the art form. It also connects artists working throughout the Cascades to help better collaborate, educate and share resources. This annual show will feature artists not only from Bend, but Eugene and Ashland, as well. Expect to find finely crafted heirloom pieces as well as functional day-to-day items that bring craft and heart into everyday life.

The showcases will also give spectators a chance to see clay artists in action. Throughout the day, Guild members will give demonstrations on the various stages of the clay process, from hand-building and wheel-throwing to glazing final pieces.

click to enlarge Submitted

Linda Heisserman, Porcelain, hand carved.

This is the time of year people begin to search for gifts. Often, this is something artists think about when making their wares. For example, one Bend artist in the Guild, Justin LeBart of Journeyman Ceramics, will showcase his work. This year he's been focused on the idea of ceremony—particularly how people can use everyday objects to create rich experiences. He'll have tea sets created with the intention of providing beautiful objects to complement the everyday and bring people closer together.

Wildfire Ceramics Showcase

Sat., Nov. 2, 10am-5pm, & Sun. Nov. 3, 10am-4pm

Kenwood Gymnasium

Highland Magnet School

701 NW Newport Ave., Bend

clayguildofthecascades.org/

Free