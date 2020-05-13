 Will Deschutes County Reopen? We Still Don't Know | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 13, 2020 News » Local News

Will Deschutes County Reopen? We Still Don't Know 

Deschutes County Commissioners still awaiting word from the State about the county's application to begin reopening

By
The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners, along with the rest of Central Oregon, is still waiting to hear from state officials about the status of the county’s application to enter Phase One of the reopening process.

As of this writing, none of Oregon’s 33 counties that have applied have received approval from the Oregon Health Authority. Here at the Source, we've been anxiously checking the State’s application status page all day, anticipating what we can then tell the public about this big change.

click to enlarge From left: County Commissioners Phil Henderson, Patti Adair and Tony DeBone meet for their regularly scheduled Wednesday board meeting. - DESCHUTES COUNTY
  • Deschutes County
  • From left: County Commissioners Phil Henderson, Patti Adair and Tony DeBone meet for their regularly scheduled Wednesday board meeting.

Deschutes County Administrator Tom Anderson said the county received two notices from the governor’s office saying the application was received; one Friday and another Saturday. Anderson said he expects to hear back from the State by Thursday, at the latest. Last week, state leaders indicated Wednesday would be the day they would decide which of the counties that applied would be able to reopen and which might stay closed.

Deschutes County commissioners met Wednesday morning for their regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting, going over additional details of the county’s reopening plan—including hiring additional staff for Deschutes County Health Services and partnering with NeighborImpact to lease motel rooms for the unhoused who test COVID-19 positive.

Commissioner Phil Henderson, who wore a mask at Wednesday's meeting, said when they found out the status of the reopening plan, he would like the Phase One announcement press conference to be an in-person affair, because virtual meetings are “clunky.”
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Fewer Birth Options?

    Fewer Birth Options?

    St. Charles considers closing a family birthing center
    • by Chris Miller
    • Oct 10, 2018
  • Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    A PBS story exposed a pattern of discrimination in the agency. Now a Central Oregon archeologist speaks about her experiences
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 23, 2019

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Their Own Drum Beat

    Their Own Drum Beat

    With cases climbing, leaders in Warm Springs say they may stay closed, even if nearby counties reopen
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • May 12, 2020
  • First Friday: Phase One Reopening in Central Oregon

    First Friday: Phase One Reopening in Central Oregon

    What reopening—which could happen Friday—really means for businesses in Central Oregon
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • May 11, 2020
  • Are We Ready to Reopen?

    Are We Ready to Reopen?

    The governor will decide whether to approve Deschutes County’s proposal to open restaurants, salons and retail stores next Friday
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • May 7, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation