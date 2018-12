click to enlarge Pixabay

C

Wine & Whiskey Wednesdays at Wild Oregon Foods

Wed., 5 to 8pm

61334 S Hwy 97, Bend

541-668-6344

wildoregonfoods.com

elebrate hump days at Wild Oregon foods with $6 glasses of wine and $12 whiskey flights with a beer back. Wild Oregon Foods is nestled in The Bend Factory Stores . After you get your drink on walk around and get some holiday shopping done.