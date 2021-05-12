Wine at the Moon 

Silver Moon Brewing is pairing up with an Oregon winemaker for a special summer of wine and beer in Redmond. J Wrigley, a vineyard based in Sheridan, is spending the summer introducing its wines to Central Oregonians through a pop-up at Silver Moon's production facility in Redmond. Get tastings, glass pours and bottle sales of J Wrigley's wines every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day (Sept. 6). The facility is open from 4-8pm Fridays, Noon-8pm Saturdays and Noon to 6pm Sundays at 2095 SW Badger Ave. in Redmond.

