 Wine on the Deck Kicks Off | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Wine on the Deck Kicks Off 

Time for The Suttle Lodge summertime wine series

By

When it's this hot, sitting somewhere lakeside (or riverside) is basically the only place to be. So it's ideal timing for The Suttle Lodge to kick of its summertime wine series, Wine on the Deck. Each week from now through Aug. 31, the lakeside resort west of Sisters pours samplings from a different Willamette Valley vineyard. June 29 featured Love & Squalor; July 6 features Sass Winery, followed by Eyrie Vineyards on July 13.

COTTONBRO / PEXELS
  • cottonbro / Pexels

Each glass served during the events is paired with a small plate that taps seasonal ingredients to complement the wine. Tickets for Wine on the Deck are $55 and reservations need to be made in advance.

The Suttle Lodge Wine on the Deck
Tuesdays 2-6pm, through Aug. 31
The Suttle Lodge
13300 US-20, Sisters
thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/ongoing/wine-on-the-deck/
$55


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Bend Cider Opens Taproom
If You're New Here: A's to Your Cannabis Q's
Seller's Disclosures: Truth in Real Estate
They Blow Up So Fast
Free Will Astrology—Week of July 1
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Betwixt the Bees: Honey Bee & Native Bee Interactions

Staff Pick
Betwixt the Bees: Honey Bee & Native Bee Interactions

Wed., June 30, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Vote for your favorite places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021 contest!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 30-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation