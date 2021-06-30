Wine on the Deck Kicks Off 

When it's this hot, sitting somewhere lakeside (or riverside) is basically the only place to be. So it's ideal timing for The Suttle Lodge to kick of its summertime wine series, Wine on the Deck. Each week from now through Aug. 31, the lakeside resort west of Sisters pours samplings from a different Willamette Valley vineyard. June 29 featured Love & Squalor; July 6 features Sass Winery, followed by Eyrie Vineyards on July 13.

cottonbro / Pexels

Each glass served during the events is paired with a small plate that taps seasonal ingredients to complement the wine. Tickets for Wine on the Deck are $55 and reservations need to be made in advance.

The Suttle Lodge Wine on the Deck

Tuesdays 2-6pm, through Aug. 31

The Suttle Lodge

13300 US-20, Sisters

thesuttlelodge.com/happenings/ongoing/wine-on-the-deck/

$55