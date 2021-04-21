 Wing Wednesday at Pop's | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 21, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Wing Wednesday at Pop's 

Wings that have been flash-fried and tossed in a sweet and salty sauce

By

For those visiting the Bunk + Brew food cart pod, Wednesdays may offer another special draw mid-week. Pop's Southern BBQ cart, one of two food carts in the lot, is offering a special "Wing Wednesday" all day. For $5, diners get six wings that have been flash-fried and tossed in a sweet and salty sauce. Choose from any of the spot's three sauces to top the whole thing off. Plus, Bunk + Brew's on-site beer truck offers eight different taps to choose from to wash it all down.

COURTESY POP&#39;S SOUTHERN BBQ
  • Courtesy Pop's Southern BBQ

Pop's is the culinary project of Shannon Fuller and Chef John Guzman, who grew up in Texas.

Pop's Southern BBQ
Behind the Bunk + Brew Historic Lucas House
42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Popsouthernbbq.com


Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Crisis in Yemen
Earth Day is Upon Us
Free Will Astrology—Week of April 22
Needle In A Bae Stack
Letters to the Editor 4/22/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Staff Pick
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Wed., April 21, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Mother's Day Fundraiser for Healing Reins

    Mother's Day Fundraiser for Healing Reins

    A fun activity for the upcoming Mother's Day
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 21, 2021
  • Brunch in a Box

    Brunch in a Box

    HDFFA's upcoming fundraiser supports locals' access to local food
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • Barefoot Melodies

    Barefoot Melodies

    A tribute to two local musicians, who rose up from Bend's open mic scene to record an album and play at Bend Roots
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 21-28, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation