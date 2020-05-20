 Winning: Holy Ship! | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 26, 2020 News » Local News

Winning: Holy Ship! 

Postal Connections has seen a 25% increase in revenue during the pandemic

By

Whether it's a letter from family or a treat-yo-self present ordered on a whim, opening up a new package is a pretty great feeling. And while the United States Postal Service has been under the microscope throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for its budget woes, it turns out middle-man postal centers, like Postal Connections in Bend, are doing well.

click image BECK GUSLER, FLICKR
  • Beck Gusler, Flickr

Drew Cogen, owner of Postal Connections, told the Source that numbers are up 25% from last year at this time. He anticipated there would be layoffs, but that wasn't the case.

"Right when the lockdown started, we thought it was going to slow way down," said Cogen. "So we cut our hours back. But then we were actually busier than we normally are. We were kind of hoping people would stay home but people kept coming in. They're still coming in."

Spending a lot of time in the house can get people stocking up on a variety of things that seem important.

"I think people are bored. They're just ordering stuff. Like, 'Oh, Susie would like that!'" says Cogen.

Postal Connections is also seeing an uptick in business through its partnership with Jax Hats. The company's knitted wares are always found in Postal Connections, but during the pandemic the two companies partnered up to make masks for people to buy or send to their loved ones. Anyone who was sending a mask or purchasing one for themselves could ship it and pay only the store's rate.

"I think it created a lot of good will in the community," Cogen said.

Losing: The Postal Service (not the band...but probably the band, too)

In a May 13 statement from the National Association of Letter Carriers, NALC President Fredric V. Rolando wrote, "the conversation about Postal Service finances is nothing new. Unfortunately, this pandemic continues to cripple the economy, resulting in sharp declines in letter mail volume for the Postal Service. It currently projects that it will exhaust its cash on hand by the end of September if Congress and the White House fail to intervene."

If local drivers or sorters get laid off due to federal cuts, and the centers aren't able to hire seasonal or temporary work, Cogen says local people will definitely see some deliveries slowed down, with the remaining people on staff handling a much larger workload. "We're just one store out of thousands like that. So if we're busier, then you have to imagine everyone else is busier."

Postal Connections will be relocating this June, but not far, moving just a couple of spaces down into the old laundromat by Sherwin Williams. Its owners hope to be open in the new space by June 15.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Fewer Birth Options?

    Fewer Birth Options?

    St. Charles considers closing a family birthing center
    • by Chris Miller
    • Oct 10, 2018
  • Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    Alleged Harassment in the Forest Service

    A PBS story exposed a pattern of discrimination in the agency. Now a Central Oregon archeologist speaks about her experiences
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 23, 2019

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 20-27, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation