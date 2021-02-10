Winter Beer Fest Ahead 

It's been a rough 12 months for us beer lovers. So many missed beer festivals; enter virtual beer festivals. I know... it's not quite the same, but the virtual beer festivals can be quite fun and they can still support great causes. This is the case for the second annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival (virtual edition). According to Kathrine Bowers, director of digital marketing for The Mighty Union, this year's goal is to raise $50,000 for the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, an organization formed to assist independent businesses and their employees during the pandemic. The organization assisted in making cocktails to go in Oregon a thing. It also provides several resources for independent Oregon businesses on its website, indprestaurants.org.

While the festival is virtual, it offers quite a bit of variety and options, including virtual rooms. Participants can attend cooking classes, join a panel discussion with brewers, watch live music and even play Drag Queen Bingo (so excited for this). While I have attended a few virtual beer festivals, none have provided these virtual rooms. It's a really creative way to have something for everyone.

Courtesy The Suttle Lodge

A panel discussion with brewers, live music and bingo add to the virtual fun at this beer fest.

There are a few ticket options. For $25 participants have access to the virtual rooms. A $40 ticket offers access to the virtual rooms and the ability to pick up a six-pack of a variety of beers. If you want to partake but don't like beer (gasp) you can choose the Rambler pack, which includes a six-pack of assorted Rambler sparkling water. There are three locations for pickup around Oregon. In Bend, locals can pick up at Boss Rambler Beer Club (Grab a Dos Shakas Hazy IPA while there... SO GOOD). The virtual festival date is Saturday, Feb. 20. Ticket holders can pick up festival packs (which also includes a commemorative mug from MiiR) between Feb. 18 and 20.

I'm very excited about this event. I bought a festival pack for myself and my husband, and also purchased bingo cards and raffle tickets. I chose to donate money as well. All this was available when I purchased tickets. Join me in drinking for a good cause—or don't drink and just partake in the festivities. With 30 breweries participating, I am excited to get my mixed six-pack. Either way, get out there and support our local businesses. They've never needed it more. Stay safe and cheers everyone—stay strong and soon we will be able to celebrate face to face!

2nd Annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Fest

Sat., Feb. 20. 5-8pm.

Virtual Festival

Tickets at Eventbrite

$25 - $40