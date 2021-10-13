Winter Events 2021 

Pixabay

Saturday 10/23-10-24 72nd Warren Miller Film “Winter Starts Now” Debut

Check out the “love letter” to the winter season. Sat., Oct. 23, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend.



Thursday 11/4 Bend Premiere of Mountain Revelations

Three snowboarders and their epic 10-day mission to a remote Alaskan mountain range, courtesy of Teton Gravity Research. Thu., Nov. 4. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15.



Saturday 11/13 Concert in a Cave with Bend Camerata

Watch the super-talented local a cappella group Bend Camerata perform in a cave! Sat., Nov. 13, Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr. Bend. $140.



Thursday 11/25 Redmond Turkey Trot

Take part in the 5k or 10k turkey run and take home a turkey trot t-shirt and free Hoodoo lift ticket! Thu., Nov. 25, Sam Johnson Park, Redmond. $0-$30.



Saturday 11/27 The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale

Watch this classic ballet about a young girl and a nutcracker. Sat., Nov. 27, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St, Bend. $24.



Friday 12/31 New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow

A magical evening of hot drinks, hotter fires and a saxophone with Wanderlust Tours. Fri., Dec 31, Cascades Mountains, Bend. $150.



Thursday 2/11 - 2/14 Valentine’s Weekend: Romance on the Snow

Gather around a cozy bonfire in the snowy forest and celebrate both Valentine’s Day and Oregon being granted statehood! With Wanderlust Tours. Thu-Sun., Feb. 11 - Feb. 14. Deschutes National Forest. $130.



Friday 2/18-2/20 Oregon WinterFest

The Northwest’s largest winter festival is happening at the Deschutes County Expo Center. Fri., Feb. 18-20. Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond.



Friday 2/25-2/27 Cascade Invitational

A five-on-five hockey tournament at The Pavilion. Fri., Feb 25-27. The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Dr., Bend.



Friday 3/4-3/6 Bachelor Butte Dog Derby

Get excited about sled dog racing and experience the splendor of the Cascades. Wanoga SnoPark, Cascades Lakes Highway. Bend. $50.