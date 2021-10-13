 Winter Events 2021 | Winter Adventure | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 13, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Winter Adventure

Winter Events 2021 

Get a look at some of the winter events headed your way this season

By
PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Saturday 10/23-10-24

72nd Warren Miller Film “Winter Starts Now” Debut
Check out the “love letter” to the winter season. Sat., Oct. 23, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend.

Thursday 11/4

Bend Premiere of Mountain Revelations
Three snowboarders and their epic 10-day mission to a remote Alaskan mountain range, courtesy of Teton Gravity Research. Thu., Nov. 4. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15.

Saturday 11/13

Concert in a Cave with Bend Camerata
Watch the super-talented local a cappella group Bend Camerata perform in a cave! Sat., Nov. 13, Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr. Bend. $140.

Thursday 11/25

Redmond Turkey Trot
Take part in the 5k or 10k turkey run and take home a turkey trot t-shirt and free Hoodoo lift ticket! Thu., Nov. 25, Sam Johnson Park, Redmond. $0-$30.

Saturday 11/27

The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale
Watch this classic ballet about a young girl and a nutcracker. Sat., Nov. 27, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St, Bend. $24.

Friday 12/31

New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow
A magical evening of hot drinks, hotter fires and a saxophone with Wanderlust Tours. Fri., Dec 31, Cascades Mountains, Bend. $150.

Thursday 2/11 - 2/14

Valentine’s Weekend: Romance on the Snow
Gather around a cozy bonfire in the snowy forest and celebrate both Valentine’s Day and Oregon being granted statehood! With Wanderlust Tours. Thu-Sun., Feb. 11 - Feb. 14. Deschutes National Forest. $130.

Friday 2/18-2/20

Oregon WinterFest
The Northwest’s largest winter festival is happening at the Deschutes County Expo Center. Fri., Feb. 18-20. Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond.

Friday 2/25-2/27

Cascade Invitational
A five-on-five hockey tournament at The Pavilion. Fri., Feb 25-27. The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Dr., Bend.

Friday 3/4-3/6

Bachelor Butte Dog Derby
Get excited about sled dog racing and experience the splendor of the Cascades. Wanoga SnoPark, Cascades Lakes Highway. Bend. $50.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
